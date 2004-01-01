Arsenal star reveals positive injury return date

Arsenal winger Emile Smith Rowe has opened up on his injury setback and revealed he could return for the Gunners after the World Cup break.

Smith Rowe has missed the bulk of the 2022/23 season thus far, having been ruled out with a groin issue in September.

Surgery was ultimately required to fix a damaged tendon in the muscle, but he provided a positive prognosis on his comeback while attending the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"Hopefully [I’ll be back] by the first game after the World Cup," he explained to Sky Sports: "I’m actually out here doing rehab, today was my day off, I’m back training tomorrow. I’m back on the pitch, it’s going well."

The 22-year-old has had to watch from the wayside as his Arsenal teammates have tremendously fought their way to the top of the Premier League table in the first half of the season, scoring victories over Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool in the process.

Smith Rowe could be back in time for the Gunners' return to action on Boxing Day, when they host West Ham as they look to retain top spot heading into 2023.

He's managed just four Premier League appearances so far this season, but would be a welcome boost upon his return with questions still being asked of Arsenal's depth as they continue their unexpected title charge.