Arsenal step up interest in Pedro Neto

Arsenal are looking to push ahead with interest in Pedro Neto, after he emerged as a target, 90min understands.

90min revealed earlier this month that Arsenal were one of the clubs that had been offered the chance to sign the 22-year-old by intermediaries, along with Chelesa and Manchester United. Now we understand that Arsenal are lining up an offer for Neto, who they have long been fans of.

Arsenal want a new right sided player, which was confirmed by their bid earlier in the summer for Raphinha, who opted for a move to Barcelona instead.

Neto returned from a serious knee injury earlier this year, and having proved his fitness penned a new long-term deal at Molineux. His representatives however, led by Jorge Mendes, have made it clear that a move is possible despite his lengthy contract, although Wolves insist they do want to sell.

Arsenal are currently trying to make room for the talented forward in their squad at the moment with the likely departure of Nicolas Pepe. A host of clubs have contacted the Gunners about Pepe, including a number from the Premier League.

A move back to France is currently the most likely destination for the Ivory Coast international, with Nice trying to finalise a loan agreement for the former Lille man.