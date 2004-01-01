Arsenal step up Oleksandr Zinchenko interest after Lisandro Martinez blow

Arsenal have stepped up their interest in Oleksandr Zinchenko, 90min understands, but they face significant competition for the Manchester City's star signature.

90min revealed in June that Zinchenko, despite being happy at City, would consider a move away from the club if he were offered a regular role elsewhere in central midfield.

The 25-year-old has primarily operated as a left-back at the Etihad Stadium, and his performance on the final day of the season from that position helped City overturn a 2-0 deficit to beat Aston Villa 3-2 - sealing a fourth Premier League title in five years in the process.

But his preference has always been to play in midfield - something he does on the international stage for Ukraine - and that's something that may be on offer to him at Arsenal.

The Gunners have held a long-standing interest in Zinchenko, but their willingness to negotiate a deal has intensified after they were beaten to the signing of Ajax's Lisandro Martinez by Manchester United - a player capable of playing at centre-back, full-back and in midfield.

Arsenal primarily see Zinchenko as a midfielder, but his ability to cover on the left would be a huge asset for Mikel Arteta - who worked with the player for a number of years during his time as City's assistant manager.

It's that relationship that Arsenal hope will persuade him to follow Gabriel Jesus to the Emirates Stadium, but 90min has been told that up to half a dozen Premier League clubs have asked about Zinchenko's availability - including Chelsea, Newcastle and Wolves.

There is also interest from abroad, with Milan, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund keeping tabs on his situation, though 90min understands that a fee in excess of £30m would be needed to persuade City to sell.

City are already in the market for a left-sided defender to replace Nathan Ake, who is heading to Chelsea, and talks are continuing for Brighton and Hove Albion full-back Marc Cucurella. The Spaniard is their top target, but 90min can confirm that an additional replacement would be sought for Zinchenko if he does leave.