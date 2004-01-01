Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema holds talks with Barcelona and PSG

Vivianne Miedema has held talks with Barcelona and PSG regarding her future, but still remains open to extending her stay at Arsenal beyond the end of the season.

The Netherlands international's deal in north London is poised to expire following the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign and is free to speak to other clubs. She has been linked with a move to both the French and Spanish champions, in addition to the NWSL.

Miedema has been consistently transparent about her future, with Arsenal's ambition and ability to compete for silverware - with the Champions League a major career goal - key priorities in deciding where she will play her football next season.

According to Dutch news outlet AD - where Miedema is a new columnist - the 25-year-old has spoken with several clubs, PSG and Barcelona among them.

"In the coming weeks I have to get a feel for the right club," Miedema said. "The door for Arsenal is definitely not closed yet.

“I want to win the Champions League. I want to get the most out of it. That means I may have to take the next step. I'm 25 and that's still quite young, but I've been going for a while.

"The years to come should officially be my peak years. I have to spend it somewhere at a club that best suits my ambitions."

Miedema joined Arsenal from Bayern Munich in 2017 and has gone on to become the WSL's all-time top scorer during her four-and-a-half years in England.

The Gunners suffered heavy defeats home and away to Barcelona in this season's Champions League but currently sit top of the WSL - and Miedema admitted that she is content with her life in north London.

“Life is good here," the striker added. "And I know myself: I have to be happy off the field to perform on the field."