Arsenal Struggling to Convince Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Stay Amid Reports of Transfer Request

​Arsenal are facing an uphill battle to convince striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay at the club beyond this season.

The 30-year-old has been vital for the Gunners this season, bagging 15 goals in all competitions already, but even that has not been enough to stop Arsenal from slipping to 12th in the Premier League standings.

With his contract set to expire in 2021, ​The Telegraph claim that ​Arsenal are really struggling to convince ​Aubameyang to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Given his goalscoring pedigree, Aubameyang feels he should be playing in the ​Champions League, and he fears that Arsenal are not able to offer him that on a regular basis.

With the likes of ​Real Madrid, ​Barcelona and ​Inter thought to be keen, Aubameyang has been left wondering whether a move away from Arsenal would be best for his career.

He has made a promise to manager Mikel Arteta that he will still continue to give his all for Arsenal while he remains on their books, but a summer move away from the Emirates seems increasingly likely.

There are even rumours that a move away could come even sooner. Speaking on ​The Transfer Window podcast, Ian McGarry claimed that Aubameyang has actually asked to leave Arsenal in January.

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s representatives have made it very clear to Arsenal that their client wants to leave Arsenal in January,” McGarry said.

“Aubameyang has the type of personality that he would certainly agitate for a move if that were the case that he needed to. There’s definite interest from Real Madrid and also Barcelona for the 30-year-old who is the second top scorer in the ​Premier League."

While Arsenal obviously want to keep Aubameyang, they will be aware that his market value will continue to decrease as he gets closer to the end of his contract, while Arsenal will lose a lot of leverage if they fail to qualify for the Champions League again.

There is still time for the Gunners to push for the top four in the Premier League, while winning the Europa League would also offer them a route to the Champions League, but Arsenal certainly have a lot of work to do if they are to convince Aubameyang to stay.

