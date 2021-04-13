Arsenal sweep WSL player & manager of the month awards for March

Arsenal have completed a clean sweep of the WSL’s latest Barclays monthly awards, with rising star defender Lotte Wubben-Moy named player of the month for March and Gunners boss Joe Montemurro picking up the manager of the month award.

Following a patchy run of form over the winter months, Arsenal came surging back to their best form in March and enjoyed a 100% winning run during the month without conceding a goal.

Wubben-Moy re-joined Arsenal last year | The FA

That winning streak, which has continued into April has brought the Gunners right back into the hunt for a Champions League, leapfrogging Manchester United into the all-important third place with a game in hand as a result of the last round of WSL fixtures.

22-year-old Wubben-Moy, who re-joined Arsenal last September following three at the University of North Carolina on the legendary Tar Heels women’s soccer team, has been a major reason behind the sudden resurgence and defensive strength.

Arsenal kept consecutive WSL clean sheets in March in the wins over Aston Villa, Manchester United and Tottenham, with Wubben-Moy even scoring the killer second goal with a second half header in the crucial game against United at Meadow Park.

Montemurro is leaving Arsenal at the end of the season | The FA

Montemurro deserves credit for overseeing the recent run of Arsenal wins and bringing the best back out of his players following a poor run between early November and early February that saw the Gunners win only two of the eight WSL games they played in that period.

Arsenal lost ground on the top three clubs as a result of that but are now firmly back in contention to be in the Champions League next season after overcoming the blip.

The WSL has been on hold since early April because of the international break and domestic games will resume from Tuesday 20 April when West Ham host Aston Villa. The following evening, leaders Chelsea then travel north to face Manchester City in what could be the title decider.

Arsenal and Manchester United are each next in action on Sunday 25 April against Brighton and Tottenham respectively. Every remaining game will be vital in the battle for a top three finish.

