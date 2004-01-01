Arsenal target Dominic Calvert-Lewin as Alexandre Lacazette replacement

Arsenal could target Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the summer transfer window as the Gunners look to replace Alexandre Lacazette.

Lacazette is out of contract at the end of the season and is expected to leave the club as a free agent when that deal expires. That belief was only furthered when manager Mikel Arteta recently ruled out discussing any contract renewal until the end of the season.

90min reported in September that talks between the club and the player’s representatives had taken place but there had been no offer and neither seemed keen to try and reach an agreement. A summer exit, rather than a cut-price January sale, has always been the more likely scenario.

There has been interest in the Frenchman from clubs in Spain, Italy and Germany, but he is open to staying in the Premier League – specifically in London – with West Ham and Crystal Palace emerging as possible destinations. Lyon are also interested in a reunion with Lacazette.

When he does leave, Arsenal will need to secure a replacement and the Daily Mirror writes that there is interest in Calvert-Lewin to fill that void.

The England international will turn 25 in March and fits with the kind of age profile that Arteta and technical director Edu have been targeting in their rebuild of the Gunners squad.

When fit, Calvert-Lewin is one of the Premier League's best forwards. He scored 29 league goals across the 2019/20 and 2020/21 campaigns – 36 in all competitions, and started 2021/22 with three goals in three games before injury ruled him out.

Calvert-Lewin has a long-term contract at Everton until 2025 that he only signed last year, but recent comments from Rafa Benitez hinted that the Toffees might have to consider selling players before they can reinvest in their own squad.

“Some clubs have been selling players at the right time, and with the money they received they improved the squad,” he explained. “That is something we have to learn. The owner is ready to spend money but we can't spend all the time without bringing money back in.”

