Arsenal the big winners at London Football Awards 2023

Arsenal's astonishing form during the 2022/23 season has been recognised with a glut of success at the London Football Awards.

Manager Mikel Arteta was unsurprisingly named Manager of the Year, while Martin Odegaard was named Premier League Player of the Year.

Winger Bukayo Saka, who was of the runners-up to Odegaard in the senior category, took home the Premier League Young Player of the Year award ahead of teammates William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli, and Aaron Ramsdale was named Goalkeeper of the Year.

The annual ceremony took place at the Roundhouse in Camden on Monday night, celebrating the very best footballing talent in the capital.

England's Lionesses were recognised with The Power of Football Award after their successful Euro 2022 campaign, and there was also an Outstanding Contribution to London Football nod for former West Ham captain, and now sporting director, Mark Noble.

London Football Awards 2023 - full list of winners

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO LONDON FOOTBALL

Winner: Mark Noble (West Ham United)

THE POWER OF FOOTBALL AWARD

Winner: The Lionesses

PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE YEAR (22/23 SEASON)

Winner: Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Runners-up: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Aleksander Mitrović (Fulham)

MEN’S YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR (22/23 SEASON)

Winner: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Runners-up: Michael Olise (Crystal Palace), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), William Saliba (Arsenal), Billy Mitchell (Millwall).

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR (22/23 SEASON)

Winner: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Runners-up: David Raya (Brentford), Bernd Leno (Fulham), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Lawrence Vigouroux (Leyton Orient).

MANAGER OF THE YEAR (22/23 SEASON)

Winner: Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

Runners-up: Richie Wellens (Leyton Orient), Emma Hayes (Chelsea Women’s), Thomas Frank (Brentford), Marco Silva (Fulham).

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE YEAR (22/23 SEASON)

Winner: Paul Smyth (Leyton Orient)

Runners-up: Joao Pedro (Watford), Zian Flemming (Millwall), Miles Leaburn (Charlton Athletic), Omar Beckles (Leyton Orient).

THE FA WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE YEAR (22/23 SEASON)

Winner: Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Runners-up: Beth Mead (Arsenal), Kim Little (Arsenal), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Dagný Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham).

WOMEN’S YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR (22/23 SEASON)

Winner: Lauren James (Chelsea)

Runners-up: Asmita Ale (Tottenham Hotspur), Isibeal "Izzy" Atkinson (West Ham).

COMMUNITY PROJECT OF THE YEAR (2022 CALENDAR YEAR)

Winner: Brentford FC Community Sports Trust – Tackling Discrimination Through the Power of Football

Runners-up: Fulham Football Club Foundation – More Than A Game, Palace for Life Foundation – Get Involved

GOAL OF THE SEASON (22/23 SEASON) (voted by the public)

Winner: Son Heung-min – Tottenham vs Leicester (17-Sep-2022)

Runners-up: Michael Olise – Crystal Palace vs Man Utd – 18-Jan-2022 (Crystal Palace), Ismaïla Sarr – Watford vs West Brom – 08-Aug-2022 (Watford), Paul Symth – Leyton Orient vs Doncaster – 08-Oct-2022 (Leyton Orient), Laura Wienroither – Arsenal Women's vs Man Utd Women's – 19-Nov-2022 (Arsenal).