Arsenal to push forward with deal for Brighton's Yves Bissouma

Exclusive - Arsenal will firm up their interest in Brighton's Yves Bissouma this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his midfield options.

The Mali international still has two years remaining on his deal at the AMEX Stadium, though he's looking for a move away from the club he's represented since joining from Lille in 2018.

Having initially struggled to showcase his talents following his arrival in the Premier League, Bissouma has gone on to cement his place in the Seagulls starting XI and has started to attract the attention of a host of big teams.

Subsequently, speculation surrounding his future on the south coast has started to circle, and 90min understands Arsenal are looking to strengthen their interest in the midfielder.

Liverpool and Leicester have also contacted Brighton with regards to a possible move for Bissouma, though his unwillingness to move so far north make the Gunners firm favourites to secure his signature.

Arsenal boss Arteta is embarking on something of a squad overhaul this summer, with Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira all seemingly on their way out of the Emirates Stadium.

Said departures have accelerated Arsenal's pursuit of Bissouma, but even if Arteta can get a deal for the Brighton man over the line he wants at least one more midfield addition to his squad.

The Gunners have been linked with several possible arrivals in recent weeks including Denis Zakaria, Ebrima Darboe and Ruben Neves.

However, they've also made contact with Manchester United about the future of Donny van de Beek. The Dutchman has failed to make an impact at Old Trafford since moving from Ajax, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer affording him just four Premier League starts in his maiden campaign in England.

His withdrawal from the Netherlands' Euro 2020 squad through injury capped off a miserable season for the midfielder, and Arsenal have requested United keep them updated on his situation at the club.