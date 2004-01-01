 
Arsenal to wear all-white kit at home for first time in FA Cup tie with Liverpool

Arsenal have announced they will again wear an all-white kit for their FA Cup third-round tie this season. The Gunners adorned all-white strips for their third-round matchups in their 2021/22 and 2022/23 to help support their No More Red campaign.

