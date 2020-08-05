Arsenal Transfer Latest on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Willian & Philippe Coutinho

It's that time of the year again. Well, sort of, as normally this would be the closing stages of the transfer window, but times have changed and all that, so it is what it is.

The age of transfer rumours being kept out of the public eye and only revealed on the day of the actual signing is over. For Arsenal it's no different, as every man and his dog is aware of who they're looking at this summer.

To build on a miserable eighth place finish in the Premier League last time out, additions must be made. The tiny budget won't make that easy, but the club have earmarked who they after. Along with a few incomings, there is also the necessity to extend the contracts of those already donning the red and white. All in all, much to do.

Here's the latest.

Willian & Philippe Coutinho

It's no secret that money is tight across (almost) all clubs this summer due to the financial strain caused by the coronavirus outbreak, therefore free transfers and loan deals will be a common occurrence over the coming weeks. Arsenal, tight on money already, are no different.

The free agent market is crucial for clubs on a shoestring budget, with Chelsea's Willian among those interesting a host of sides. Of all interested parties, Arsenal are leading the surge. So much so that the Telegraph state that a deal to bring him to north London is 'close'.

An unwillingness to extend his Blues' stay with the offer of a two-year deal, Arsenal's proposal of a three-year contract with the option of a further 12 months is what looks set to seal the deal.

"He is also considering the possibility of staying at Arsenal, because they're doing everything to let him stay at the club, Arteta, all the board, Edu, they are calling him everyday. There is a good possibility he will stay. He was also waiting to see if other top clubs would offer him a contract, like Barcelona if they don't get Lautaro [Martinez] or from other clubs. But at the moment, nobody has made a bid for Aubameyang."

Naturally for a player of his calibre, the chance to make one big move at the end of his career is an avenue Aubameyang is pursuing. Clubs' finances have taken a severe knock of late, hence the lack of activity, so the Gunners must now play the waiting game to see if he accepts the terms offered to him.

