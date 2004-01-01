 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Arsenal transfer rumours: Arteta persuading forward to 'betray' Real Madrid; Tielemans talks begin

The latest Arsenal transfer rumours, including news on Youri Tielemans, Declan Rice and more.... Read more here
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards