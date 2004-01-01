Arsenal trigger Bukayo Saka & William Saliba contract options as negotiations continue

Arsenal have triggered 12-month extension clauses in the contracts of Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, 90min can confirm.

Both players had been approaching the final six months of their respective deals but Arsenal were always prepared to activate their extension clauses if they failed to wrap up new contracts before the turn of the year.

Sources have confirmed to 90min both players are now contracted until 2024 and there is now no possibility of either Saka or Saliba leaving for free next summer.

Arsenal are continuing talks with both players in the hope of tying them down to bumper new deals but 90min understands negotiations have not yet made the sort of progress the Gunners were looking for.

Indeed, it is understood Saliba's representatives have rejected Arsenal's latest offer, believing the proposal on the table does not offer a fair reflection of the Frenchman's status as one of the top young defenders around.

Negotiations remain on with Saliba and the same goes for Saka, with Arsenal confirming their willingness to make the England international their highest earner to convince him to put pen to paper.

With Saka yet to sign an extension, Manchester City are keeping a close eye on proceedings. The reigning Premier League champions are keen to pursue Saka and may make a move this summer if he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

Elsewhere, Arsenal's negotiations with Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli continue to move in the right direction and there is an optimism at the Emirates Stadium that an agreement is close.

Martinelli's current deal runs until 2024, with the Gunners also holding the option to extend that by a further year as well.