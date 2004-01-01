Arsenal unveil bespoke artwork for Emirates Stadium exterior

Arsenal have unveiled several new pieces of artwork to adorn the exterior of the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners announced in 2022 that they were planning on giving the outside of the ground a makeover after previous artwork - part of the stadium's initial 'Arsenalification' in 2009 - had become worn and run down.

Parts of the stadium's exterior have been stripped bare in recent months as renovations ramped up, and Arsenal unveiled eight pieces of artwork for the new-look exterior on Wednesday evening.

"Arsenal Football Club is proud to unveil new artwork that will adorn the exterior of Emirates Stadium, transform the north London skyline and redefine the club’s home as a cultural landmark," an Arsenal statement read.

"Together with a diverse group of Arsenal supporters, Turner Prize-winning artist Jeremy Deller, critically acclaimed artist Reuben Dangoor, and distinguished graphic designer David Rudnick, led the design process during a series of consultations which began in April 2022. The workshops were designed to curate insight on the club’s heritage, culture and community in order to inspire eight pieces of art which represent what Arsenal stands for in 2023 and beyond.

"While each piece of art has a different theme, they are unified in celebrating the club’s rich history, community values and its relentless pursuit of progress. The project has only been possible thanks to the contribution of more than 100 supporters, legends and their families and a number of club staff. It began with a blank canvas and harnessed the passion, love and knowledge of the Arsenal community across the world to create art that would express the pride they have in their club.

"Amongst the many supporters who contributed to bringing the new artwork to life were legends of the game including Kelly Smith and descendants of legends who have passed, including Jill Armstrong, daughter of Geordie Armstrong; David Rocastle’s family; Lynne Hapgood and Jake Hapgood, daughter and grandson of Eddie Hapgood; Graham Drake and Liam Harding, son and great-grandson of Ted Drake; and Reg Lewis’ stepson, Richard Stubbs.

"The installation of the eight pieces of art will begin on January 12 and continue over forthcoming weeks."

All complete artwork and their positions around the Emirates Stadium can be viewed on Arsenal's website.