 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Arsenal unveil new adidas away kit for 2023/24 season

Arsenal have released their new adidas away kit for the 2023/24 season, featuring a garish green with an abstract black-line pattern. The kit will be worn on their return to the Champions League next season, ending their six-year exile.

Arsenal have released their new adidas away kit for the 2023/24 season, featuring a garish green with an abstract black-line pattern.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards