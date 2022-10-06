Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

Arsenal have waited nearly a month for their second Europa League group game after beating Zurich in Switzerland last time out, with Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt visiting London this week.

The Gunners have got back to winning ways in the Premier League over the last couple of weeks, beating both Brentford and Tottenham since Manchester United inflicted their only defeat of the season so far at the start of September.

Mikel Arteta is making this Gunners side into contenders for silverware this season, whether that be at a domestic or European level...or both.

This clash with Bodo/Glimt is just the next step on that road, but one they will relish taking.

Where are Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt playing?

Location: London, UK

London, UK Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Date: Thursday 6 October

Thursday 6 October Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 15:00 EST 12:00 PST

20:00 BST / 15:00 EST 12:00 PST VAR: Bastian Dankert (GER)

Bastian Dankert (GER) Referee: Harms Osmers (GER)

Where can you watch Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt on TV in UK, US, Canada?

UK: BT Sport 2

BT Sport 2 USA: Paramount+, fubo TV, DirecTV stream, Vidgo

Paramount+, fubo TV, DirecTV stream, Vidgo Canada: DAZN

Where can you watch Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt highlights in UK, US, Canada?

UK: BT Sport YouTube channel

BT Sport YouTube channel USA: CBS Sports Golazo YouTube channel

CBS Sports Golazo YouTube channel Canada: DAZN Canada YouTube channel

Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt H2H Results

Arsenal: 0 Wins

0 Wins Bodo/Glimt: 0 Wins

0 Wins Draws: 0

This will be the first competitive meeting between Arsenal and Bodo/Glimt.

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Arsenal: WLWWW

WLWWW Bodo/Glimt: DLWDW

Arsenal team news

Only Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe are missing for Arsenal, neither of which are new injury problems and therefore shouldn't particularly hamper the Gunners.

But there are likely to be changes as Arteta rests many of his usual starters, meaning more potential chances for the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Marquinhos and goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Bodo/Glimt

Arsenal Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Turner; Tomiyasu, White, Holding, Tierney; Odegaard, Sambi Lokonga, Vieira; Marquinhos, Nketiah, Martinelli

Bench: Ramsdale, Hein, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Smith, Cirjan, Cozier- Duberry, Xhaka, Saka, Zinchenko, Jesus

Bodo/Glimt team news

Sondre Fet is the only player missing for the Norwegian champions, who famously beat Roma 6-1 in last season's Europa League in addition to tearing apart Scottish giants Celtic 5-1.

Bodo/Glimt predicted lineup vs Arsenal

Bodo/Glimt Starting 11 (4-3-3): Haikin; Sampsted, Hoibraten, Lode, Wembangano; Vetlesen, Berg, Saltnes; Mvuka, Salvesen, Gronbaek

Bench: Lund, Larsen, M. Konradsen, A. Konradsen, Hagen, Sorli, Zugelj, Kubr, Amundsen, Solbakken, Espejord

Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt score prediction

Even with a rotated side, there is little to suggest that Arsenal shouldn't win this game relatively comfortable. That being said, Bodo/Glimt cannot be underestimated after taking four points from their opening two fixtures, despite the lower quality of Norway's Eliteserien.

As they showed in Zurich on matchday one, Arsenal will have the quality to prevail.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Bodo/Glimt