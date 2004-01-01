Arsenal vs Bournemouth - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

Premier League leaders Arsenal will search for their fourth win in a row when they welcome Bournemouth to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners have responded perfectly to their loss to Manchester City with consecutive victories over Aston Villa, Leicester and Everton, and they'll expect to keep that streak alive against the relegation-threatened Bournemouth.

Gary O'Neil's side find themselves 19th after a run of eight defeats in their last 11 games in all competitions, and with bottom side Southampton hosting Leicester later on Saturday, there is a chance the Cherries could end the weekend bottom of the table if they fail to pick up a point here.

Here's all you need to know about this one.

Where are Arsenal vs Bournemouth playing?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Date: Saturday 4 March

Saturday 4 March Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Chris Kavanagh VAR: John Brooks

Arsenal vs Bournemouth H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Arsenal: 4 wins

4 wins Bournemouth: 0 wins

0 wins Draws: 1

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Arsenal: DLWWW

DLWWW Bournemouth: DLDWL

How to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth on TV and live stream

Arsenal team news

Jorginho was forced off through illness midway through the last game and could lose his place in the team to the returning Thomas Partey as a result.

There may be changes elsewhere too, given the heavy workload caused by midweek fixtures. Oleksandr Zinchenko could be rotated out as a result while Eddie Nketiah faces a fitness test after appearing to aggravate a knock he was carrying against Everton.

Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny remain out.

Arsenal predicted lineup: (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Trossard

Bournemouth team news

Matias Vina, Junior Stanislas and Marcus Tavernier were all ruled out of the recent defeat to Manchester City and, given the short turnaround, may not have time to recover. Lloyd Kelly and Lewis Cook are both doubts as well.

Ilya Zabarnyi and David Brooks are confirmed absentees.

Bournemouth predicted lineup vs Arsenal

Bournemouth predicted lineup (4-4-1-1): Neto; Smith, Senesi, Mepham, Zemura; Ouattara, Billing, Lerma, Anthony; Traore; Solanke

Arsenal vs Bournemouth score prediction

Despite Bournemouth's shaky defence, they weren't half-bad against Manchester City and deservedly scored a goal, although replicating that against a mean Arsenal backline might be a step too far.

Arsenal have calmed things down after their own defeat to City and are scoring plenty of goals once again, which could set Bournemouth up for a long afternoon.

Expect a routine three points for Mikel Arteta's aspiring champions.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth