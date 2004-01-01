Arsenal vs Brentford - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

Arsenal can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points with a win against Brentford on Saturday.

The Gunners were handed a reprieve after losing to relegation-battling Everton last weekend as rivals Tottenham managed to beat Manchester City.

That means Arsenal's advantage remains at five points, though they have a game in hand over Pep Guardiola's men.

Brentford make the journey across London without a loss in nine Premier League games, forcing their way into the hunt for a European place.

Here's all you need to know ahead of this one.

Where are Arsenal vs Brentford playing?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Date: Saturday 11 February

Saturday 11 February Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 EST / 07:00 PST

15:00 GMT / 10:00 EST / 07:00 PST Referee: TBC

TBC VAR: TBC

Arsenal vs Brentford H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Arsenal: 4 Wins

4 Wins Brentford: 1 Wins

1 Wins Draws: 0

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Arsenal: WWWLL

WWWLL Brentford: WLWDW

How to watch Arsenal vs Brentford on TV and live stream

United Kingdom

N/A

United States

Peacock

Canada

fuboTV Canada

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta will continue to be without Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny for the visit of Brentford.

However, Reiss Nelson is nearing a return to action following a knock.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Brentford

(4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah.

Brentford team news

Thomas Frank could welcome back Pontus Jansson, Frank Onyeka and Shandon Baptiste into the fold in the near future, but none are likely to start at the Emirates Stadium.

Brentford are likely to revert to a back three against the league leaders in order to try and keep the game tight.

Brentford predicted lineup vs Arsenal

(3-5-2): Raya; Zanka, Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev, Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney.

Arsenal vs Brentford score prediction

Brentford are playing Arsenal at an opportune time - Frank will undoubtedly spend the week rewatching Everton's win and examining Sean Dyche's methods.

The Bees' record against the big six this season is rather impressive, with their only defeat coming in the reverse fixture against the Gunners.

Arsenal are beginning to teeter, but they should have enough in the tank to get the job done here.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Brentford