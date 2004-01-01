Arsenal vs Brentford - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

Arsenal can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points with a win against Brentford on Saturday.
The Gunners were handed a reprieve after losing to relegation-battling Everton last weekend as rivals Tottenham managed to beat Manchester City.
That means Arsenal's advantage remains at five points, though they have a game in hand over Pep Guardiola's men.
Brentford make the journey across London without a loss in nine Premier League games, forcing their way into the hunt for a European place.
Where are Arsenal vs Brentford playing?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Saturday 11 February
- Kick-off Time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 EST / 07:00 PST
- Referee: TBC
- VAR: TBC
Arsenal vs Brentford H2H Results (Last Five Games)
- Arsenal: 4 Wins
- Brentford: 1 Wins
- Draws: 0
Current Form (Last Five Games)
- Arsenal: WWWLL
- Brentford: WLWDW
How to watch Arsenal vs Brentford on TV and live stream
United Kingdom
- N/A
United States
- Peacock
Canada
- fuboTV Canada
Arsenal team news
Mikel Arteta will continue to be without Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny for the visit of Brentford.
However, Reiss Nelson is nearing a return to action following a knock.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Brentford
(4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah.
Brentford team news
Thomas Frank could welcome back Pontus Jansson, Frank Onyeka and Shandon Baptiste into the fold in the near future, but none are likely to start at the Emirates Stadium.
Brentford are likely to revert to a back three against the league leaders in order to try and keep the game tight.
Brentford predicted lineup vs Arsenal
(3-5-2): Raya; Zanka, Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev, Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney.
Arsenal vs Brentford score prediction
Brentford are playing Arsenal at an opportune time - Frank will undoubtedly spend the week rewatching Everton's win and examining Sean Dyche's methods.
The Bees' record against the big six this season is rather impressive, with their only defeat coming in the reverse fixture against the Gunners.
Arsenal are beginning to teeter, but they should have enough in the tank to get the job done here.
Prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Brentford
