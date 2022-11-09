Arsenal vs Brighton - Carabao Cup: How to watch on TV & live stream

Arsenal take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The Gunners have hoovered up trophies for fun in their 136-year existence, though have surprisingly only won this competition twice and not since 1993.

The Seagulls would love such luxuries as they go in search of their first major piece of silverware in their history.

Here's how you can catch their upcoming meeting...

Where are Arsenal vs Brighton playing?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Date: Wednesday 9 November

Wednesday 9 November Kick-off Time: 19:45 GMT / 15:45 EST / 12:45 PST

19:45 GMT / 15:45 EST / 12:45 PST VAR: TBC

TBC Referee: Jarred Gillett

What TV channel is Arsenal vs Brighton on?

Where can you watch Arsenal vs Brighton on TV in the UK?

Sky Sports Football (studio updates only - the game is not being broadcast live on TV)

Where can you watch Arsenal vs Brighton on TV in the United States and Canada?

Arsenal vs Brighton is not being broadcast in the United States or Canada.

Where can you watch Arsenal vs Brighton highlights in the UK?

Sky Sports News

Arsenal YouTube channel

Brighton & Hove Albion YouTube channel

Where can you watch Arsenal vs Brighton highlights in the United States and Canada?