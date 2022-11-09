Arsenal vs Brighton - Carabao Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction

Arsenal welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Emirates Stadium in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

The Seagulls have enjoyed some fine victories in this part of north London in recent times, memorably beating the Gunners 2-1 in N5 at the back-end of last season.

Mikel Arteta's men have come on leaps and bounds in the months since and will no doubt use such a huge defeat as fuel for revenge this time around.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of their matchup.

Where are Arsenal vs Brighton playing?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Date: Wednesday 9 November

Wednesday 9 November Kick-off Time: 19:45 GMT / 15:45 EST / 12:45 PST

19:45 GMT / 15:45 EST / 12:45 PST Referee: Jarred Gillett

Brighton vs Arsenal H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Arsenal: 2 Wins

2 Wins Brighton & Hove Albion: 2 Wins

2 Wins Draws: 1

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Arsenal: DLWWW

DLWWW Brighton & Hove Albion: LDLWW

Arsenal team news

With Carabao Cup glory low on Arsenal's list of season priorities, Arteta is likely to make a number of changes.

It's been reported that Cedric is in line for a rare start with Takehiro Tomiyasu still working his way back from injury, while Mohamed Elneny could also appear after recovering from a thigh problem.

Emile Smith Rowe is their only other certain absentee, though fellow fan favourite Bukayo Saka may be afforded a rare rest.

Arsenal Starting XI (4-3-3): Turner; Cedric, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Elneny, Xhaka, Lokonga; Vieira, Nketiah, Nelson

Bench: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Zinchenko, Partey, Odegaard, Marquinhos, Martinelli, Jesus

Brighton team news

After a slow start to life on the south coast, Roberto De Zerbi has won his last two matches as Brighton boss.

With only Jakub Moder on the treatment table, the Italian could offer game time to several fringe players, including Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill.

Brighton predicted lineup vs Arsenal

Brighton & Hove Albion Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Steele; Lamptey, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gilmour; Sarmiento, Lallana, Enciso; Welbeck

Bench: Sanchez, Webster, Veltman, March, Gross, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Trossard, Undav

Arsenal vs Brighton score prediction

Arsenal and Brighton are among England's two finest possession-based teams, with the visitors likely to tweak their game-plan to play without the ball a little more on Wednesday.

Arteta's side have recovered excellently from a recent dip and should be full of confidence even if their starting XI's momentum is disrupted here.

Expect the hosts to advance to round four come 10pm on Wednesday.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Brighton