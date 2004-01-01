Arsenal vs Brighton: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Arsenal will be looking to bounce back from their surprise 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace when they entertain Brighton in the Premier League.

The Gunners slipped out of the top four on goal difference with defeat at Selhurst Park, and Mikel Arteta is now also contending with the absences of both Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney for the foreseeable future.

Brighton, meanwhile, drew their sixth blank in their last seven league outings in a goalless draw with Norwich last time out, with the Seagulls' promising start to the campaign now at risk of petering out.

In the meantime, here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Saturday 9 April, 15:00 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Emirates Stadium

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports Soccer Saturday, BBC Final Score (UK)*, Peacock Premium (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube channel, BBC Match of the Day (22:30)

Referee? David Coote

VAR? Chris Kavanagh



*studio updates only

Arsenal team news

Arteta's worst fears were realised when it was revealed in midweek that Kieran Tierney's season is likely over after the full-back sustained a knee injury on international duty with Scotland.

The Gunners are also likely to be without Partey after the midfielder was forced off with a thigh problem at Selhurst Park, while Takehiro Tomiyasu's return has been pencilled in for the end of April.

Nicolas Pepe has also been battling an illness but should be back in time for this one.

Brighton team news

Graham Potter described Jakub Moder's season-ending knee injury as "devastating", with the Poland international set to spend a lengthy time on the sidelines.

Adam Webster also remains out after hitting a roadblock in his recovery from a groin injury, although Moises Caicedo is expected to be fit after missing the goalless draw with Norwich through illness.

Arsenal vs Brighton score prediction

Nothing less than maximum points for the Gunners will suffice in their bid for Champions League football next season.

Arteta is counting the cost of Monday evening's 3-0 humbling at Palace in more ways than one, but it will be a mark of the Gunners' top four credentials were they to bounce back instantly with victory over the Seagulls.

Potter's men have netted just once in their last seven outings, so expect a low-scoring affair.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Brighton