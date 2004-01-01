Arsenal vs Chelsea: How to watch on TV, live stream, kick-off time, team news & prediction

Supporters have a pre-season London derby to get their teeth into in the early hours of Sunday morning when Arsenal face Chelsea in Florida.

The match represents each side's last game of their respective pre-season tours to the US, and both will be hoping to snatch the bragging rights and a *very* minor piece of silverware in the form of the Florida Cup.

Arsenal come into the match having beaten Orlando City on Wednesday night, while Chelsea slipped to a surprise defeat on penalties to North Carolina's Charlotte FC.

Here's everything you need to know about the match...

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea on TV and live stream

Location: Orlando

Orlando Stadium: Camping World Stadium

Camping World Stadium Kick-Off Time: 00:00 (GMT) / 01:00 (BST) / 20:00 (ET) / 17:00 (PT)

Where can you watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in England?

Channel: N/A

N/A Stream: Arsenal.com, Chelseafc.com, The 5th Stand app

Arsenal.com, Chelseafc.com, The 5th Stand app Broadcast time: 00:00 (BST)

Where can you watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in the United States?

Channel : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Broadcast Time: 19:55 (ET); 16:55 (PT)

Where can you watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in Canada?

Channel: fuboTV

fuboTV Stream: N/A

N/A Broadcast Time: 19:55 (ET); 16:55 (PT)

Where can you watch Arsenal vs Chelsea highlights?

Stream: Arsenal.com, Chelseafc.com

Head-to-head results (Last five games)

Arsenal: 4 wins

4 wins Chelsea: 1 win

1 win Draws: N/A

Current form (Last five games)

Arsenal: WWW

WWW Chelsea: WL

Arsenal team news vs Chelsea

New signing Fabio Vieira has finally joined training with his new teammates following a foot injury but he will be well short of match fitness.

Emile Smith Rowe and full-backs Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu missed the victory over Orlando on Wednesday night as they continue to recover from minor injuries. Goalkeepers Bernd Leno and Runar Alex Runarsson were also left out of the matchday squad.

Arsenal pre-season squad: Aaron Ramsdale, Bernd Leno, Matt Turner, Arthur Okonkwo, Alex Runarsson, Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Gabriel, Pablo Mari, Ben White, Rob Holding, William Saliba, Hector Bellerin, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Reuell Walters, Mohamed Elneny, Lucas Torreira, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Chelsea

(4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavarez; Partey, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Chelsea team news vs Arsenal

Chelsea have a few injury issues themselves with Timo Werner, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Ross Barkley all missing Wednesday's penalty shootout defeat to Charlotte FC in North Carolina.

Werner and Barkley are both struggling with hamstring issues, while Azpilicueta was hurt in a collision with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in training. Kepa has a minor knock that is causing him slight pain in his movements, according to head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Kalidou Koulibaly wasn't ready to make his debut against Charlotte, but Tuchel will be keen to get him involved here.

Chelsea pre-season squad: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Edouard Mendy, Teddy Sharman-Lowe, Marcos Alonso, Ethan Ampadu, Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Kenedy, Emerson Palmieri, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva, Ross Barkley, Conor Gallagher, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Michy Batshuayi, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly.

Chelsea predicted lineup vs Arsenal

(3-4-2-1): Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Colwill; James, Gallagher, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Sterling; Havertz

Arsenal vs Chelsea score prediction

It's very early days of course, but this promises to be an intriguing encounter between two London rivals out in Florida.

Chelsea are yet to click - especially in an attacking sense - so far in pre-season, while Arsenal have looked in fine fettle after an early scare against Nurnberg in their pre-season opener. New signing Gabriel Jesus has looked particularly impressive.

It's difficult to call at such an early stage in each side's preparations, but based on form Arsenal will likely snatch the early bragging rights.

Score prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea