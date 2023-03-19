Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

There will be no reunion between Arsenal and Patrick Vieira when Crystal Palace head to the Emirates on Sunday.

The former Gunners captain was relieved of his duties just two days before the game after overseeing a run of 12 straight games without a win - a run which covers the entirety of 2023 - and watching Palace sleepwalk into a relegation battle.

At the other end of the table, Arsenal are cruising in top spot but will have seen their spirits dampened somewhat in midweek as they were eliminated from the Europa League at the hands of Sporting CP.

Here's all you need to know about this one.

Where are Arsenal vs Crystal Palace playing?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Date: Sunday 18 March

Sunday 18 March Kick-off Time: 14:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 06:00 PT

14:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 06:00 PT Referee: Stuart Attwell

Stuart Attwell VAR: Darren England

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace H2H Results

Arsenal: 2 wins

2 wins Crystal Palace: 1 win

1 win Draws: 2

Current Form (last five games in all competitions)

Arsenal: WWDWL

WWDWL Crystal Palace DDLLL

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace on TV and live stream

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta fears Takehiro Tomiyasu has suffered a serious injury which could keep the right-back out for a significant length of time, but the fitness of William Saliba, who also went off in Thursday's defeat to Sporting CP, remains a mystery.

Saliba may not be risked, allowing Rob Holding to return to the squad, while Eddie Nketiah and Mohamed Elneny remain out.

Arsenal predicted lineup (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Crystal Palace team news

Albert Sambi Lokonga cannot face his parent club but could see his midfield spot taken by Will Hughes or James McArthur, who are both close to returning from illness.

In goal, young Joe Whitworth is likely to continue as both Vicente Guaita and Sam Johnstone are still injured.

Crystal Palace predicted lineup vs Arsenal

Crystal Palace predicted lineup (4-3-3): Whitworth; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Edouard, Zaha

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace score prediction

Palace are a bit of an unknown quantity at the minute. With Vieira gone and no full-time manager in the dugout just yet, the Eagles might simply be hoping to make it through this one unscathed.

A shot on target would be a dream for Palace and they may end up getting one if Saliba does not recover in time, but the visitors are so low on confidence and it's hard to back them making a splash against the league leaders.

On the other side of things, Arteta will demand a response from Arsenal after their European exit and they will expect a comfortable three points from this one.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace