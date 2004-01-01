Arsenal vs Everton - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

Arsenal will finally play their game in hand on Wednesday when they host Everton at the Emirates.

The Gunners have been playing catch-up with title rivals Manchester City ever since this fixture was initially postponed back in September following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, but there is finally time to get this game played and Arsenal will hope to restore their five-point lead at the top of the table.

They're up against an Everton side who have fallen back into the relegation zone after losing to Aston Villa, but Sean Dyche's side are the only team outside of Manchester to have won a league game against Arsenal this season, having done so just a few weeks ago in the boss' first game in charge.

Here's all you need to know about this one.

Where are Arsenal vs Everton playing?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Date: Wednesday 1 March

Wednesday 1 March Kick-off Time: 19:45 GMT / 14:45 ET / 11:45 PT

19:45 GMT / 14:45 ET / 11:45 PT Referee: Michael Oliver

Michael Oliver VAR: Tony Harrington

Arsenal vs Everton H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Arsenal: 4 wins

4 wins Everton: 1 win

1 win Draws: 0

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Arsenal: LDLWW

LDLWW Everton: LWLWL

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton on TV and live stream

Arsenal team news

Thomas Partey was back on the bench last time out and may well get a start here, leaving just Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny as confirmed absentees.

Striker Eddie Nketiah was dropped for the win over Leicester and there have been mixed reports about his fitness, but he is expected to be part of the squad here, although Leandro Trossard's impressive showing in his place could keep him on the bench.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Everton

(4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Trossard.

Everton team news

Both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and James Garner are approaching returns but are not expected to make it back in time for this one.

Dyche will also be without Andros Townsend and Nathan Patterson, who remain out injured.

Everton predicted lineup vs Arsenal

(4-3-3): Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko; Doucoure, Gueye, Onana; Iwobi, Gray, McNeil.

Arsenal vs Everton score prediction

Everton do know how to cause problems for Arsenal but it's hard to see them securing a second miracle win in a little under a month.

The Toffees don't score a lot of goals away from home and should struggle to find a way through here, while Arsenal will fancy their chances of finding the back of the net at least once.

It might not be the prettiest of matches, but Arsenal should get the all-important three points.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Everton

Pledgeball's Katie Cross & Canaries Trust's Sarah Greaves join Shebahn Aherne to have football's climate conversation about the success of Green Football Weekend. If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!