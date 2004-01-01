Arsenal vs Fulham: How to watch on TV live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions

In-form Arsenal host newly-promoted Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Gunners float into the fourth week of the season on the back of three consecutive Premier League victories for the first time in 18 years. On the west of the capital, Fulham had the swelling positivity of their last-minute victory over Brentford punctured by a shock EFL Cup loss to Crawley Town on Tuesday night.

Here's everything you need to know about the meeting between two teams that come into the contest in contrasting moods.

Where are Arsenal vs Fulham playing?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Date: Saturday 27 August

Saturday 27 August Kick-off Time: 17:30 BST / 12:30 EST / 9:30 PST

17:30 BST / 12:30 EST / 9:30 PST VAR: Michael Oliver

Michael Oliver Referee: Jarred Gillett

Where can you watch Arsenal vs Fulham in the UK?

Channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Channel: Sky Ultra HD

Streaming Service: NOW TV

Streaming Service: Sky Go

Broadcast Time: 17:00 (BST)

Where can you watch Arsenal vs Fulham in The United States?

Channel: NBC Universo

Streaming Service: NBC Sports

Streaming Service: Peacock Premium

Broadcast Time EST: 12:30

Broadcast Time PST: 09:30

Where can you watch Arsenal vs Fulham in Canada?

Streaming Service: fuboTV Canada

Broadcast Time (EST): 12:30

Where can you watch Arsenal vs Fulham Highlights?

Channel: Sky Sports Football

Channel: BBC Match of the Day

Stream: Sky Football YouTube channel

H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Arsenal: 4 Wins

Fulham: 0 Wins

Draws: 1

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Arsenal: WWWWW

Fulham: WDDDW

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta has been fortunate to avoid an avalanche of injuries during this early stage of the season. The lesser-used squad player Reiss Nelson picked up a thigh injury earlier in August but Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu have been granted some minutes off the bench as part of their recovery.

Summer signing Fabio Vieira was included in his first matchday squad since joining but didn't feature during Arsenal's romp against Bournemouth.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Fulham

Arsenal Starting 11: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Bench: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Lokonga, Elneny.

Fulham team news

19-year-old Jay Stansfield was the only Premier League starter last Saturday that made the midweek XI against Crawley.

Manor Solomon and Harry Wilson weren't rested but have been sidelined by knee injuries which are expected to keep them out until October at the earliest. Joe Bryan has finally recovered from a metacarpal fracture but Neeskens Kebano is a doubt with a slight groin issue.

Fulham predicted lineup vs Arsenal

Fulham Starting 11: Leno; Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Cairney, Pereira, Decordova-Reid; Mitrovic.

Bench: Rodak, Duffy, Stansfield, Chalobah, Mbabu, Diop, Francois, Abalde, Harris.

Arsenal vs Fulham score prediction

While Arsenal's 100% record has grabbed the focus, Fulham have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their top-flight return despite facing two of last season's top ten and an in-form Brentford team.

However, backed by a buoyant Emirates support while playing the best football of Arteta's turbulent reign, Arsenal are favourites to extend their 30-game unbeaten home record against Fulham across all competitions.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Fulham

