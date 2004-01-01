Arsenal vs Leicester: How to watch on TV, live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions

Arsenal host Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon in a meeting between two teams with drastically contrasting transfer windows.

Only Chelsea have splashed more cash than Arsenal during the off-season thus far, forking out in excess of £100m for the second summer in a row. Leicester, by contrast, are yet to acquire a single new player.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming meeting between this pair.

Where are Arsenal vs Leicester playing?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Kick-off Time: 15:00 BST / 10:00 EST / 07:00 PST

15:00 BST / 10:00 EST / 07:00 PST VAR: Mike Dean

Mike Dean Referee: Darren England

Where can you watch Arsenal vs Leicester in the UK?

Channel: BT Sport Score (Studio Updates Only)

Channel: BBC Final Score (Studio Updates Only)

Broadcast Time: 15:00 (BST)

Where can you watch Arsenal vs Leicester in the United States?

Streaming Service: Peacock Premium

Broadcast Time EST: 10:00

Broadcast Time PST: 07:00

Where can you watch Arsenal vs Leicester in Canada?

Streaming Service: fuboTV

Broadcast Time (EST): 10:00

Where can you watch Arsenal vs Leicester Highlights?

Channel: Sky Football

Channel: BBC Match of the Day

Stream: Sky Football YouTube channel

H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Arsenal: 4 Wins

Leicester: 1 Win

Draws: 0

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Arsenal: WWWWW

Leicester: WWWWD

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta hasn't been able to field one of his new recruits in any match - friendly or otherwise - yet as Fabio Vieira continues his recovery from a foot injury. Emile Smith Rowe is also sidelined with a groin concern that has dogged the England international since July.

Takehiro Tomiyasu managed 45 minutes for the club's under-21 team last weekend but isn't expected to dislodge Ben White at full-back even if he is fit enough to feature on Saturday.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Leicester

Arsenal Starting 11: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Bench: Turner, Holding, Cedric, Elneny, Tierney, Nketiah, Lokonga.

Leicester team news

Ricardo Pereira's ill-fated injury history has continued as Brendan Rodgers confirmed the fullback would be out for as long as six months after rupturing his Achilles tendon. Harvey Barnes' predicted layoff isn't anyway near as severe but a knee injury is expected to sideline the winger for a few weeks.

Ryan Bertrand has been placed on a similar timescale while he rebuilds his match fitness after seven months out with a knee problem of his own.

Leicester predicted lineup vs Arsenal

Leicester Starting 11: Ward; Fofana, Evans, Amartey; Castagne, Tielemans, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Justin; Maddison; Vardy.

Bench: Iverson, Thomas, Soyuncu, Mendy, Perez, Iheanacho, Daka.

Arsenal vs Leicester score prediction

Both sides took a 2-0 lead in their opening match of the new season yet Leicester squandered their advantage against Brentford. Despite five substitutions at his disposal, Rodgers made just one alteration as his largely unchanged squad endured a familiar wilting from the front.

Arteta has not only been able to welcome new faces but enjoyed multiple weeks of pre-season with them, forming an established starting XI already. While Crystal Palace showed this team are hardly the finished product, Arsenal may have enough to overcome a Leicester side threatening to go stale.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Leicester

