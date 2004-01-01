 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Complete H2H record

The complete head-to-head record between Arsenal and Liverpool with some thrilling and memorable Premier League encounters in recent years.

Arsenal vs Liverpool is a fixture steeped in history and drama.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards