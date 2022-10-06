Arsenal vs Liverpool: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

The Premier League's early pace-setters Arsenal host a struggling Liverpool side in the English top flight on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners have won nine of their ten matches across all competitions this season, only dropping points to Manchester United. Liverpool were also beaten by the Red Devils in August, contributing to their worst start to a Premier League season in seven years.

Here's everything you need to know about two teams enjoying contrasting openings to the campaign.

Arsenal vs Liverpool H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Arsenal: 0 Wins

Liverpool: 4 Wins

Draws: 1

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Arsenal: LWWWW

Liverpool: DLWDW

Arsenal team news

Emile Smith Rowe isn't expected to return until December after undergoing groin surgery last month. Mohamed Elneny remains sidelined with a thigh injury but Mikel Arteta was able to rest a glut of first-team players during a routine victory against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday night.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Liverpool

Arsenal Starting 11 (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Bench: Turner, Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Sambi, Nelson, Marquinhos.

Liverpool team news

Both midfielders Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are scheduled to make their return from injury this month - although Sunday afternoon may arrive too soon for the pair.

Curtis Jones resumed training on Thursday and is awaiting his first minutes since the Community Shield. Jurgen Klopp admitted that Andy Robertson's recovery "looks close" but wouldn't be drawn on confirming his availability.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Arsenal

Liverpool Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Diaz; Nunez.

Bench: Adrian, Gomez, Henderson, Konate, Milner, Firmino, Elliott, Carvalho, Bajcetic.

Arsenal vs Liverpool score prediction

Arsenal faced Liverpool four times across the Premier League and Carabao Cup last season, failing to score a single goal in six hours of competitive football. However, boasting the transformative arrival of Gabriel Jesus in a team brimming with confidence, Liverpool are unlikely to be the first side to shut Arsenal out this season.

Going the other way, Arsenal have been susceptible to swift transitions this season, the likes of which Liverpool regularly convert against the Gunners - the Merseyside outfit have scored in 13 consecutive Premier League matches against their upcoming hosts.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool