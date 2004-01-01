Arsenal vs Man City: Confirmed lineups - Key midfielder out injured for the Gunners

January signing Jorginho has been drafted in by Mikel Arteta to replace the injured Thomas Partey for Wednesday's top of the table Premier League clash against Manchester CIty.

News broke earlier in the day that Partey could be out of Arsenal's clash with City due to a muscle injury, and that has now been confirmed as the midfielder is not in the Gunners' matchday squad.

Elsewhere in the starting lineup, Ben White has been replaced by Takehiro Tomiyasu at right-back, while Gabriel Martinelli has retained his place ahead of Leandro Trossard, despite the new signing's goalscoring cameo appearance on Saturday against Brentford.

Manchester City, on the other hand, line up as expected with Pep Guardiola persisting with a three-man defence following a crucial win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Currently trailing by three points, City can go back to the top of the Premier League table with a win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium thanks to their superior goal difference.

Arsenal lineup: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Man City lineup: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; B. Silva, Rodri; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland.

On this edition of The Chronicles of a Gooner, part of the 90min podcast network, we look ahead to the Premier League crunch clash between Arsenal & Man City scheduled to take place at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night. If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!