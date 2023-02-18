Arsenal vs Man City: Premier League title race remaining run-in fixtures

The Premier League title race is only going to hot up as the weeks roll by with Arsenal and Manchester City the two favourites in England's top flight.

The two sides duked it out on Wednesday night with City coming out on top thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish.

The 3-1 saw City go ahead of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table on goal difference, but Gunners fans will take some solace in the fact that they have a game in hand over their title rivals.

Arsenal have bounced back from the disappointment of missing out on Champions League football at the back end of the last campaign to launch their first genuine title challenge since 2015/16.

Man City have been almost perennial winners of the Premier League title each season since Pep Guardiola's arrival but face a real task to retain the title they held off Liverpool for.

Arsenal's remaining Premier League fixtures

Arsenal have played a game fewer than Manchester City so far this season, meaning they have an extra match to make up.

Gunners fans will hope an upcoming run of games against Leicester, Bournemouth and Fulham yields nine points. The next blockbuster game is against struggling Liverpool in April before an away London derby at West Ham.

Games against Chelsea and Newcastle fall late in the fixture list for the north London side before they finish the season with clashes against Nottingham Forest and Wolves. They also have commitments in the Europa League, though their last 16 opponents are yet to be confirmed.

18/02/2023 - Aston Villa v Arsenal (12:30)

25/02/2023 - Leicester City v Arsenal

04/03/2023 - Arsenal v Bournemouth

11/03/2023 - Fulham v Arsenal

18/03/2023 - Arsenal v Crystal Palace

01/04/2023 - Arsenal v Leeds United

08/04/2023 - Liverpool v Arsenal

15/04/2023 - West Ham United v Arsenal

22/04/2023 - Arsenal v Southampton

26/04/2023 - Manchester City v Arsenal (20:00)

29/04/2023 - Arsenal v Chelsea

06/05/2023 - Newcastle United v Arsenal

13/05/2023 - Arsenal v Brighton

20/05/2023 - Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

28/05/2023 - Arsenal v Wolverhampton (16:00)

Manchester City's remaining Premier League fixtures

Their upcoming run is filled with games the Citizens have classically won without too much effort in the past, though the imminent trip to Newcastle will be one of their hardest games this year.

Pep Guardiola's side also face relegation candidates Southampton, Leeds and Everton before their final two games against Manchester City and Brentford.

18/02/2023 - Nottingham Forest v Manchester City

25/02/2023 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City (17:30)

04/03/2023 - Manchester City v Newcastle United

11/03/2023 - Crystal Palace v Manchester City

18/03/2023 - Manchester City v West Ham United

01/04/2023 - Manchester City v Liverpool

08/04/2023 - Southampton v Manchester City

15/04/2023 - Manchester City v Leicester City

22/04/2023 - Brighton v Manchester City

26/04/2023 - Manchester City v Arsenal (20:00)

29/04/2023 - Fulham v Manchester City

06/05/2023 - Manchester City v Leeds United

13/05/2023 - Everton v Manchester City

20/05/2023 - Manchester City v Chelsea

28/05/2023 - Brentford v Manchester City (16:00)

When do Arsenal and Manchester City play each other next?

By the time the 2022 World Cup rolled around, Arsenal and Manchester City hadn't played each other.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Arsenal needed to postponed their previously scheduled clash with City in mid September to allow them to play their Europa League fixture against PSV Eindhoven.

Thankfully for the Gunners, City accepted the request and in November the new date was confirmed.