Arsenal vs Man City - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

The 2022/23 Premier League season may not see a bigger fixture than Wednesday's meeting between Arsenal and Manchester City.

A win for Arsenal would see them restore their six-point advantage in the title race, with the Gunners still possessing a game in hand, but would also provide welcome relief from the recent run of frustrating results.

City can go top with a victory thanks to their superior goal difference, so it's safe to say there's a lot riding on this fixture.

Here's all you need to know about this blockbuster affair.

Where are Arsenal vs Man City playing?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Date: Wednesday 14 February

Wednesday 14 February Kick-off Time: 19:30 GMT / 14:30 ET / 11:30 PT

19:30 GMT / 14:30 ET / 11:30 PT Referee: Anthony Taylor

Anthony Taylor VAR: David Coote

Arsenal vs Man City H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Arsenal: 0 wins

0 wins Man City: 5 wins

5 wins Draws: 0

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Arsenal: WWLLD

WWLLD Man City: WWWLW

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City on TV and live stream

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that neither Reiss Nelson nor Emile Smith Rowe are ready for competitive action, despite both returning to training from their respective injuries.

The Gunners remain without Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny, which could force Arteta to name an unchanged lineup.

(4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Man City team news

Erling Haaland was back in training on Monday, alleviating fears that the knock he picked up at the weekend could keep him out of this one.

Phil Foden was also involved after overcoming a combination of illness and injury, leaving John Stones as the only confirmed absentee.

(4-3-3): Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Arsenal vs Man City score prediction

City are on a 22-game unbeaten run when it comes to Premier League games on Wednesday. That doesn't mean anything, but it's fun to know.

For statistics that do matter, City's run of just two clean sheets in their last ten league games doesn't make for good reading. Pep Guardiola's side are shaky at the back and could easily concede here, although one of their few shut-outs in 2023 did come in a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup in January.

With so much on the line and defeat potentially proving fatal, this may be one of those nervy games that ends as a draw.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Man City