Arsenal vs Man Utd - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

The Premier League's two form teams meet on Sunday as Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates.

The two sides have each taken 16 points from their last six games, though it's the Gunners who hold the mental edge as they sit five points clear at the top of the table. However, victory for the Red Devils could blow the title race open again.

Ahead of the high stakes clash between two historic clubs, here's all the pre-match information you need.

Where are Arsenal vs Man Utd playing?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Date: Sunday 22 January

Sunday 22 January Kick-off Time: 16:30 GMT / 11:30 ET / 08:30

Arsenal vs Man Utd H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Arsenal: 2 Wins

2 Wins Man Utd: 2 Wins

2 Wins Draws: 1

Current Form (Last Five Premier League Games)

Arsenal: WDWWW

WDWWW Man Utd: DWWWW

How to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd on TV and live stream

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports Ultra HDR

United States

Peacock Premium

Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada

Arsenal team news

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta may well elect to stick with the starting XI that eased to a 2-0 win at Tottenham in their most recent outing.

The Gunners have now kept three clean sheets in a row in all competitions and centre back partnership Gabriel and William Saliba will be tasked with keeping out what has been an impressive Man Utd attack in recent weeks.

Fringe player Mohamed Elneny will be assessed after missing the north London derby with a knee problem, while Arsenal are yet to announce imminent new signing Leandro Trossard - he could feature if registration papers were submitted by 12:00pm on Friday.

Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson remained sidelined.

Arsenal predicted starting lineup (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Man Utd team news

Casemiro will not play on Sunday after being booked for the fifth time in the league this season, picking up a one-game suspension. He is likely to be replaced in Man Utd's central midfield by Fred.

Wout Weghorst started against Palace where Anthony Martial was again sidelined by injury, while Jadon Sancho was seen training at Carrington on Thursday, having not played since October. Diogo Dalot is doubtful, while Axel Tuanzebe and Donny van de Beek are long-term absentees.

Man Utd predicted starting lineup (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst.

Arsenal vs Man Utd score prediction

Sunday afternoon's clash promises to be a hugely entertaining affair between two sides who have shown rampant attacking streaks this season.

Arsenal's statement victory at Spurs has them five points ahead of Manchester City in second having played a game fewer, though here they will have to deliver a similarly emphatic performance to beat a United side well into its groove under Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by Palace in midweek due to Michael Olise's stunning free kick, but had previously won their last nine games. The absence of Casemiro is a huge blow for the visitors and the game may well hinge on how well United cope without the Brazilian.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Man Utd