Arsenal vs Man Utd: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Arsenal entertain Man Utd at the Emirates Stadium in a crucial battle for the top four in the Premier League.

The Gunners returned to winning ways in midweek with an emphatic 4-2 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, lifting Mikel Arteta's side level on points with Tottenham in fourth position.

United, however, were beaten heavily by a rampant Liverpool at Anfield, although Ralf Rangnick's side still hover only three points outside of the top four despite their inconsistent form.

Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's crucial game.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Saturday 23 April, 12:30 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Emirates Stadium

TV channel/live stream? BT Sport 1 (UK), fuboTV (US)

Highlights? BT Sport YouTube channel, BBC Match of the Day

Referee? Craig Pawson

VAR? Jarred Gillet

Arsenal team news

Tomiyasu has been struggling with a calf injury | Naomi Baker/GettyImages

Takehiro Tomiyasu could make his long-awaited return from injury for Arsenal after wrestling with a calf problem in recent months.

Meanwhile, Alexandre Lacazette returned to the substitutes bench at Stamford Bridge in midweek after recovering from Covid-19, although Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey will be unavailable for the remainder of the season.

Man Utd team news

Varane has been absent through injury for Man Utd | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Cristiano Ronaldo missed United's defeat at Anfield in midweek for personal reasons, while Raphael Varane continues to nurse a muscle injury.

Luke Shaw and Edinson Cavani will be sidelined for the foreseeable future, while Paul Pogba is also set to miss out with a calf injury he sustained early into the game against Liverpool.

Arsenal vs Man Utd head-to-head record

United ended a five-game winless run against Arsenal with a 3-2 victory at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture back in December.

The Red Devils have failed to register a goal in their previous three visits to the Emirates Stadium, suffering a pair of 2-0 defeats.

Arsenal vs Man Utd score prediction

The Gunners' record against big six sides this season doesn't make for pretty reading, although their 4-2 success away at Chelsea is bound to give Arteta's men belief heading into this weekend.

United have not fared well in their trips to the red side of north London in recent years, and much will depend on the availability of Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.

Arsenal's ability to gain control within games could be critical, and the Gunners could edge it on the day.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Man Utd