Arsenal vs Manchester United - Premier League preview: How to watch on TV, live stream & prediction

Arsenal entertain their old rivals Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday fresh off the back of an impressive victory over Southampton earlier in the week.

Despite going behind at St. Mary's, Mikel Arteta's side responded brilliantly and turned the game on it's head, eventually running out 3-1 winners. Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe, Cedric Soares and Granit Xhaka were among the standout performers and so the Gunners go into this one having won five of their last six Premier League matches.

Bukayo Saka scored Arsenal's second during the victory over Southampton on Tuesday | Pool/Getty Images

Manchester United missed the opportunity to return to the top of the division earlier this week after they suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Sheffield United.

The visitors took a surprise lead through Kean Bryan, but when Harry Maguire equalised in the second half very few would have foreseen the Blades going up the other end and restoring their lead just ten minutes later via Oliver Burke.

Sheffield United celebrate Oliver Burke's winning goal at Old Trafford | Pool/Getty Images

Where to watch on TV

The fixture will take place at an empty Emirates Stadium | Julian Finney/Getty Images

What time is kick-off? 17:30

Where is it being played? The Emirates Stadium

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League

Referee: Michael Oliver

VAR: Andy Halliday

Arsenal team news

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been absent due to personal reasons recently and it is not yet known whether he'll be back ahead of this fixture | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal could still be without their skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mikel Arteta was unable to provide a definitive answer on the player's availability when he spoke to the media. Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe will all be assessed ahead of the fixture. Martin Ødegaard joined the club during the week from Real Madrid on loan and could feature this weekend.

Man Utd team news

Manchester United could have Eric Bailly back after he missed Wednesday's game with a knock. Victor Lindelof was an unused substitute in the defeat against Sheffield United and could return to the starting eleven for the trip to the Emirates Stadium. Brandon Williams is back in training and Phil Jones remains unavailable but aside from those issues, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a clean bill of health.

Predicted lineups

Arsenal: (4-2-3-1): Leno; Bellerin, Holding, Luiz, Cedric; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Smith Rowe, Pepe; Lacazette

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Pogba, Fernandes; Cavani

Recent form

Arsenal



Southampton 1-3 Arsenal - Premier League - 26/1

Southampton 1-0 Arsenal - FA Cup - 23/1

Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle United - Premier League - 18/1

Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace - Premier League - 14/1

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle United - FA Cup - 9/1

Manchester United



Manchester United 1-2 Sheffield United - Premier League - 27/1

Manchester United 3-2 Liverpool - FA Cup - 24/1

Fulham 1-2 Manchester United - Premier League - 20/1

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United - Premier League - 17/1

Burnley 0-1 Manchester United - Premier League -12/1

Arsenal vs Man Utd prediction

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winner when the two sides met at Old Trafford earlier this season | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester United currently sit second in the Premier League, just a point behind the leaders Manchester City and so although they suffered a shock defeat midweek, they will no doubt fancy their chances of leaving the Emirates Stadium with all three points.

Arsenal's recent run has led to much talk of a revival, however, consistency over a sustained period of time has been an issue for the Gunners this season, who prior to their win over Chelsea on Boxing Day were languishing towards the bottom of the table.

The Gunners, at times, under their current boss have been a little more pragmatic than in years gone by and given the threat United pose on the counter-attack, we could see a similar approach this weekend. As such, this could be far from the goal-fest we'd all like to see - despite the undoubted talent on both sides.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United