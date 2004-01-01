Arsenal vs Manchester United - Premier League preview: How to watch on TV, live stream & prediction

Arsenal entertain their old rivals Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday fresh off the back of an impressive victory over Southampton earlier in the week.
Despite going behind at St. Mary's, Mikel Arteta's side responded brilliantly and turned the game on it's head, eventually running out 3-1 winners. Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe, Cedric Soares and Granit Xhaka were among the standout performers and so the Gunners go into this one having won five of their last six Premier League matches.
Manchester United missed the opportunity to return to the top of the division earlier this week after they suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Sheffield United.
The visitors took a surprise lead through Kean Bryan, but when Harry Maguire equalised in the second half very few would have foreseen the Blades going up the other end and restoring their lead just ten minutes later via Oliver Burke.
Where to watch on TV
What time is kick-off? 17:30
Where is it being played? The Emirates Stadium
TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League
Referee: Michael Oliver
VAR: Andy Halliday
Arsenal team news
Arsenal could still be without their skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mikel Arteta was unable to provide a definitive answer on the player's availability when he spoke to the media. Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe will all be assessed ahead of the fixture. Martin Ødegaard joined the club during the week from Real Madrid on loan and could feature this weekend.
Man Utd team news
Manchester United could have Eric Bailly back after he missed Wednesday's game with a knock. Victor Lindelof was an unused substitute in the defeat against Sheffield United and could return to the starting eleven for the trip to the Emirates Stadium. Brandon Williams is back in training and Phil Jones remains unavailable but aside from those issues, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a clean bill of health.
Predicted lineups
Arsenal: (4-2-3-1): Leno; Bellerin, Holding, Luiz, Cedric; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Smith Rowe, Pepe; Lacazette
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Pogba, Fernandes; Cavani
Recent form
Arsenal
Southampton 1-3 Arsenal - Premier League - 26/1
Southampton 1-0 Arsenal - FA Cup - 23/1
Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle United - Premier League - 18/1
Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace - Premier League - 14/1
Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle United - FA Cup - 9/1
Manchester United
Manchester United 1-2 Sheffield United - Premier League - 27/1
Manchester United 3-2 Liverpool - FA Cup - 24/1
Fulham 1-2 Manchester United - Premier League - 20/1
Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United - Premier League - 17/1
Burnley 0-1 Manchester United - Premier League -12/1
Arsenal vs Man Utd prediction
Manchester United currently sit second in the Premier League, just a point behind the leaders Manchester City and so although they suffered a shock defeat midweek, they will no doubt fancy their chances of leaving the Emirates Stadium with all three points.
Arsenal's recent run has led to much talk of a revival, however, consistency over a sustained period of time has been an issue for the Gunners this season, who prior to their win over Chelsea on Boxing Day were languishing towards the bottom of the table.
The Gunners, at times, under their current boss have been a little more pragmatic than in years gone by and given the threat United pose on the counter-attack, we could see a similar approach this weekend. As such, this could be far from the goal-fest we'd all like to see - despite the undoubted talent on both sides.
Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United
Source : 90min