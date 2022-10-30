Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream

Arsenal will look to bring their mini-slump to an end on Sunday when they face Nottingham Forest at the Emirates.

After falling to a draw with Southampton, the Gunners were comprehensively dispatched by PSV Eindhoven in midweek, with manager Mikel Arteta admitting it was time for his team to reset.

They are favourites to win this one but cannot afford to underestimate a Forest side who curtailed Liverpool's resurgence last weekend with a massive 1-0 victory over Jurgen Klopp's side, which will have alleviated any fears ahead of this top-meets-bottom affair.

Where are Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest playing?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Date: Sunday 30 October

Sunday 30 October Kick-off Time: 14:00 BST / 09:00 EST / 06:00 PST

14:00 BST / 09:00 EST / 06:00 PST VAR: Andre Marriner

Andre Marriner Referee: Simon Hooper

What TV channel is Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest on?

Where can you watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest on TV in the UK?

Sky Sports Premier League (studio updates only)

(studio updates only) BBC Radio 5 Live (radio coverage only)

Where can you watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest on TV in the United States and Canada?

fuboTV (USA)

(USA) USA Network (USA)

(USA) fuboTV (Canada)

