Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction

Arsenal host newly promoted Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners suffered just their second loss of the season in midweek. However, the convincing Europa League defeat to PSV Eindhoven prompted manager Mikel Arteta to urge his side to 'reset'.

Steve Cooper has undergone some recalibration of his own at Forest, opting for a more reactive approach to frustrate their top-flight opposition. This rejig helped the Tricky Trees to a memorable victory at home to Liverpool last weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about Forest's attempts to claim another notable scalp.

Where are Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest playing?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Date: Sunday 30 October

Sunday 30 October Kick-off Time: 14:00 BST / 09:00 EST / 06:00 PST

14:00 BST / 09:00 EST / 06:00 PST VAR: Andre Marriner

Andre Marriner Referee: Simon Hooper

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Arsenal: 3 Wins

Nottingham Forest: 2 Wins

Draws: 0

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Arsenal: WWWDL

Nottingham Forest: LDLDW

Arsenal team news

Arteta refused to offer any concrete updates on Oleksandr Zinchenko's lingering injury but did insist that 'he will be back very soon' last week.

Neither Mohamed Elneny (thigh) nor Emile Smith Rowe (groin) is expected to return quite so swiftly. The young Brazilian winger Marquinhos has been sidelined with a fever recently while backup goalkeeper Matt Turner sustained a minor groin injury during training.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal Starting 11 (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Bench: Hein, Tierney, Holding, Sambi, Vieira, Nketiah, Soares, Nelson, Cirjan.

Nottingham Forest team news

Cooper is beginning to chisel out a settled starting XI after the club's much-discussed summer transfer window. Lewis O'Brien began the season as a starter but has missed the last three matches through illness.

Omar Richards is nearing a return from a fractured leg but is still waiting for his club debut. Moussa Niakhate 'is nowhere near consideration' according to Cooper, while Harry Toffolo (hamstring) and Jack Colback (back) are set to remain sidelined as well.

Nottingham Forest predicted lineup vs Arsenal

Nottingham Forest Starting 11 (4-3-3): Henderson; Aurier, Cook, McKenna, Williams; Yates, Freuler, Kouyate; Gibbs-White, Awoniyi, Lingard.

Bench: Hennessey, Biancone, Worrall, Mangala, Surridge, Johnson, Dennis, Boly, Lodi.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest score prediction

Arsenal and Forest go into the weekend at opposite ends of the Premier League table. However, Cooper managed to mastermind a victory over illustrious foes, Liverpool, last weekend by packing the midfield and rapidly springing forward.

That is a clear avenue of pain for Arsenal. Arteta bemoaned how his side 'gave so many balls away, which allowed so many transitions' against PSV.

The Gunners haven't endured many setbacks this season but they responded to their only previous defeat this season (away to Manchester United) by stacking up eight consecutive wins. Whether the run will be as long this time remains to be seen but Arsenal should be able to bounce back against a Forest side that is improving but remains very much imperfect.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Nottingham Forest