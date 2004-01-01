Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven: Europa League clash postponed

Arsenal's Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven on Thursday has been postponed due to a lack of police resources.

The United Kingdom has entered a period of mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with all matches in England called off over the weekend.

With funeral arrangements being made and a large number of travelling tourists expected into the country imminently, Thursday night's game has been called off due to limitations on police numbers.

A statement reads: "UEFA today announced that the UEFA Europa League tie between Arsenal FC and PSV Eindhoven, originally to be played on Thursday 15 September, has been postponed with a new date to be communicated in due course.

"This is due to the severe limitation on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

Arsenal add: "The postponement follows liaison between UEFA, the Metropolitan Police and ourselves, after the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. "

The Gunners began their Europa League campaign last week with a 2-1 win at Zurich, while PSV were held at home 1-1 by Bodo/Glimt.