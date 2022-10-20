Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

After their initial meeting was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven will play their Europa League game in hand on Thursday.

Despite playing a game fewer than the other two sides in their group, it's these two who occupy the automatic qualification spots. Arsenal are top with three wins from three, but defeat would see PSV surge out in front.

The Gunners come into this one on a run of seven straight wins, but PSV's form is nothing to sneeze at either as they enter the game with six wins from their last seven.

Here's all you need to know about this one.

Where are Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven playing?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Date: Thursday 20 October

Thursday 20 October Kick-off Time: 18:00 BST / 13:00 EST / 10:00 PST

18:00 BST / 13:00 EST / 10:00 PST VAR: Juan Martínez Munuera (ESP)

Juan Martínez Munuera (ESP) Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández (ESP)

Where can you watch Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven on TV in UK, US, Canada?

UK: BT Sport 1

BT Sport 1 USA: Paramount+

Paramount+ Canada: DAZN

Where can you watch Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven highlights in UK, US, Canada?

UK: BT Sport YouTube channel

BT Sport YouTube channel USA: CBS Sports Golazo YouTube channel

CBS Sports Golazo YouTube channel Canada: DAZN Canada YouTube channel

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven H2H results

Arsenal: 2 Wins

2 Wins PSV Eindhoven: 1 Win

1 Win Draws: 3

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Arsenal: WWWWW

WWWWW PSV Eindhoven: LWWWW

Arsenal team news

Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) remain out and left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is not expected to return just yet as he nurses a calf problem.

Mikel Arteta is expected to offer minutes to a handful of fringe players but the magnitude of the game will likely see him turn to a number of his preferred starters to ensure they get the job done.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs PSV Eindhoven

Arsenal Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Turner, Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Vieira, Martinelli, Nketiah

Bench: Ramsdale, Hein, Saliba, White, Soares, Sambi Lokonga, Smith, Ibrahim, Odegaard, Marquinhos, Nelson, Jesus

PSV Eindhoven team news

There are a number of issues in the PSV squad, with Yorbe Vertessen, Ismael Saibari, Noni Madueke, Olivier Boscagli, Marco van Ginkel, Luuk de Jong and Mauro Junior all unavailable with various ailments.

PSV Eindhoven predicted lineup vs Arsenal

PSV Starting XI (4-3-3): Benitez; Mwene, Ramalho, Obispo, Max; Sangare, Gutierrez, Veerman; Simons, Til, Gakpo

Bench: Drommel, Waterman, Teze, Branthwaite, Oppegard, Hoever, Ledezma, El Ghazi, Bakayoko, Savio

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven score prediction

Arteta's rotation has created some disjointed performances in Europe and PSV, as one of the more prolific sides around this season, will fancy themselves to walk away from the Emirates with at least one goal.

These are two sides who love playing electric, attacking football, and so we expect this to be a thoroughly entertaining affair with no shortage of shots on goal.

Ultimately, it's tough to look past Arsenal who, even without some of their heaviest hitters, should have enough about them to secure the win.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 PSV Eindhoven