Arsenal vs PSV new date confirmed; Man City game postponed

A new date for Arsenal's Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven has been confirmed, resulting in the postponement of the north London side's Premier League fixture with Manchester City in October.

The European game was originally scheduled for this Thursday but was later called off due to limited police resources in the United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The game against PSV will now be played on Thursday 20 October, kicking off at 18:00 GMT.

To accommodate that fixture, the Gunners' game against Manchester City - scheduled for Wednesday 19 October - has been postponed.

A statement from the Premier League reads: "The Premier League has agreed with UEFA to postpone Arsenal’s Premier League match with Manchester City, originally due to be played on 19 October, to allow for Arsenal’s re-arranged UEFA Europa League match with PSV Eindhoven.

"Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven, originally scheduled to be played on Thursday 15 September, will now be played on Thursday 20 October, 18:00.

"A new date for the Arsenal v Manchester City fixture will be announced in due course."

The Premier League cancelled its scheduled round of fixtures this past weekend following the death of Queen Elizabeth II as a mark of respect.

Top flight games will go ahead this week, though Manchester United vs Leeds, Chelsea vs Liverpool and Brighton vs Crystal Palace have all been postponed.