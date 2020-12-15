Arsenal vs Southampton Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Arsenal host Premier League high-flyers Southampton at the Emirates on Wednesday night, for what is a must-win game for the struggling Gunners.

Despite a strong showing in the Europa League, Mikel Arteta's side have endured a miserable start to their league season. They've already lost seven games in the Premier League and have failed to mount any real form at home - losing to Leicester, Aston Villa, Burnley and drawing with newly promoted Leeds.

It's been the opposite for the Saints, however, who are currently - surprisingly - sit third in the table. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are in full stride and have lost just three games this season, and are coming off the back of an impressive 3-0 win over Sheffield United.

With a win key for both sides in shaping their season heading into a busy Christmas fixture schedule, here's 90min's preview of the clash.

Where to Watch

When is Kick Off? Wednesday 16 December

What Time is Kick Off? 18:00 (GMT)

Where is it Played? Emirates Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Amazon Prime Video

Referee? Paul Tierney

Team News

Arsenal are without Granit Xhaka who was sent off during their defeat to Burnley for violent conduct last time out, and could be without summer signing Thomas Partey who limped off against Tottenham a few weeks ago.

The extent of his injury is unclear thus it remains touch-and-go whether he will be available. Hector Bellerin is also unavailable for the Gunners, however, and will serve a suspension for receiving his fifth booking of the season last time out.

19-year-old Gabriel Martinelli is closing in on a return from a knee injury suffered in March, having played 45 minutes for the reserves against AFC Wimbledon last week. It's likely he'll miss out, however, and pick up some more minutes in the reserves before coming back into the first-team.