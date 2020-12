Arsenal vs Southampton Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Arsenal host Premier League high-flyers Southampton at the Emirates on Wednesday night, for what is a must-win game for the struggling Gunners.

Despite a strong showing in the Europa League, Mikel Arteta's side have endured a miserable start to their league season. They've already lost seven games in the Premier League and have failed to mount any real form at home - losing to Leicester, Aston Villa, Burnley and drawing with newly promoted Leeds.

It's been the opposite for the Saints, however, who are currently - surprisingly - sit third in the table. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are in full stride and have lost just three games this season, and are coming off the back of an impressive 3-0 win over Sheffield United.

With a win key for both sides in shaping their season heading into a busy Christmas fixture schedule, here's 90min's preview of the clash.

Team News

Xhaka was shown red at the weekend and will now serve a suspension | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Arsenal are without Granit Xhaka who was sent off during their defeat to Burnley for violent conduct last time out, and could be without summer signing Thomas Partey who limped off against Tottenham a few weeks ago.

The extent of his injury is unclear thus it remains touch-and-go whether he will be available. Hector Bellerin is also unavailable for the Gunners, however, and will serve a suspension for receiving his fifth booking of the season last time out.

19-year-old Gabriel Martinelli is closing in on a return from a knee injury suffered in March, having played 45 minutes for the reserves against AFC Wimbledon last week. It's likely he'll miss out, however, and pick up some more minutes in the reserves before coming back into the first-team.

David Luiz has missed Arsenal's last four games having not been risked for Burnley, but could be recalled on Wednesday.

For the visitors, Southampton travel with a fully fit squad to pick from. And with just about every player in impressive form currently, Hasenhuttl will have a pleasant headache ahead of selecting a team.

Nathan Redmond scored from the bench in their weekend victory against Sheffield United, while Danny Ings continues to remind people of his talents in attack.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Elneny, Ceballos; Nelson, Lacazette, Saka; Aubameyang.

Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond; Ings, Adams.

Recent Form

Arsenal's recent form has been nothing short of disastrous. Since beating Manchester United at the Emirates at the start of November, the Gunners haven't managed to pick up another league win and are currently on a streak of three league losses on the bounce.

The weekend defeat to Burnley leaves Mikel Arteta's side stranded in 15th with just 13 points from 12 games, and just five ahead of 18th place Fulham who sit in the relegation zone. And while their supporters had previously returned to the stadium in limited capacities, London entering tier 3 restrictions means Arsenal will be without the support once again.

It was yet another bad day at the office for Arsenal against Burnley | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hasn't scored a goal since his winning strike against United which is adding insult to injury for the Gunners, who look entirely bereft of creativity.

Southampton, meanwhile, have lost just one in their last 11 league games and have the chance to temporarily sit at the top of the league with a win at the Emirates - with Liverpool and Tottenham not kicking off until 20:00 on Wednesday.

Here's how each side has fared in their last five matches.

Arsenal

Arsenal 0-1 Burnley (13/12)

Dundalk 2-4 Arsenal (10/12)

Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal (6/12)

Arsenal 4-1 Rapid Wien (3/12)

Arsenal 1-2 Wolves (29/11)

Southampton

Southampton 3-0 Sheffield United (13/12)

Brighton 1-2 Southampton (7/12)

Southampton 2-3 Manchester United (29/11)

Wolves 1-1 Southampton (23/11)

Southampton 2-0 Newcastle (6/11)

Prediction

While on the surface the lack of fans might come across as a negative for Arsenal, it could actually give them an advantage as they may be able to play under less pressure.

They cannot afford to approach the game in relaxed fashion, however, or else the Saints will punish them. Danny Ings will be out to capitalise on a rocky Arsenal defence, while James Ward-Prowse is always a creative spark whenever he earns a set piece.

Nobody loves a dead ball more than Ward-Prowse | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Having said that, Arsenal know what's at stake and another defeat could land Arteta in even more hot water if he isn't careful. By no means do they have enough for a win, but defeat will be avoided.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Southampton

