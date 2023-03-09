Arsenal vs Sporting CP - Europa League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

It's all to play for on Thursday as Arsenal host Sporting CP in the second leg of their Europa League last 16 clash.

Last week's meeting between these two in Portugal ended 2-2 and so, with no away goals these days, it's a real winner-takes-all affair as two of Europe's most famous sides battle for a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Arsenal head into this one having thumped Fulham 3-0 last time out, but Sporting are full of confidence themselves after matching that scoreline at home to Boavista.

Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where are Arsenal vs Sporting CP playing?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Date: Thursday 16 March

Thursday 16 March Kick-off Time: 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT

20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP)

Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP) VAR: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)

Arsenal vs Sporting CP H2H Results

Arsenal: 2 wins

2 wins Southampton: 0 wins

0 wins Draws: 3

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Arsenal: WWWDW

WWWDW Sporting CP: WWWDW

READ NEXT

How to watch Arsenal vs Sporting CP on TV and live stream

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta will likely continue his European rotation that will see the likes of Fabio Vieira and Takehiro Tomiyasu return to Arsenal's starting lineup, although the boss may keep more of his starters around in anticipation of a tricky game. With Crystal Palace on the cards at the weekend, it's a risk he can afford to take.

In terms of fitness issues, Eddie Nketiah's ankle injury continues to be problematic and Mohamed Elneny is also out for the season.

Arteta had ruled both Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus out of the Fulham game, only for both players to feature - the former even started - so the Spaniard's team updates evidently must be taken with a pinch of salt.

(4-3-3): Turner; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Partey, Vieira; Saka, Trossard, Smith Rowe

Sporting CP team news

Midfielder Hidemasa Morita, who scored the own goal last week, will not get the chance to atone for his mistake as he is suspended. But his place in midfield will instead be taken by the returning Manuel Ugarte, whose own ban is now over.

Centre-back Sebastian Coates is also suspended, while former Gunner Hector Bellerin will likely be denied a reunion because of a knee injury.

Sporting CP predicted lineup vs Arsenal

(3-4-3): Adan; St. Juste, Inacio, Reis; Esgaio, Ugarte, Goncalves, Santos; Edwards, Paulinho, Trincao

Arsenal vs Sporting CP score prediction

Arsenal aren't defending all too well recently and Arteta's European changes won't exactly help that cause, so Sporting will expect to find the back of the net at least once.

The pressure is on the Gunners, who know they cannot afford to be as laboured as they were during the first leg, and Arteta will know that. His starting lineup may be a little stronger and he'll definitely be happier to turn to the bench if needed.

Home advantage should also give Arsenal the edge here against a Sporting side who have conceded nearly twice as many goals on their travels this season (25) as they have at home (14).

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Sporting CP