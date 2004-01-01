Arsenal vs West Ham - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

League-leading Arsenal host London rivals West Ham United in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

The Gunners return to Premier League action with a five-point cushion at the table's summit. West Ham find themselves at the other end of the standings, just one point above the dreaded dotted line after losing four of their final five Premier League matches before Christmas.

Here's everything you need to know about this capital clash.

Where are Arsenal vs West Ham playing?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Date: Monday 26 December

Monday 26 December Kick-off Time: 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PST

20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PST VAR: Darren England

Darren England Referee: Michael Oliver

Arsenal vs West Ham H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Arsenal: 4 Wins

4 Wins West Ham: 0 Wins

0 Wins Draws: 1

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Arsenal: WWWLW

WWWLW West Ham: LWLDL

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham on TV and live stream

United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video (UK)

United States

Peacock Premium (United States)

Canada

futboTV (Canada)

Arsenal team news

Gabriel Jesus only started one game in Qatar but it ended early and painfully. The Brazilian had to undergo surgery on his knee and isn't expected back until late February.

Reiss Nelson is a less totemic figure in this Arsenal squad but also fell foul of a serious fitness issue during the winter break, departing just 20 minutes into the club's friendly against Juventus.

Emile Smith Rowe (groin) is nearing a return to training while Oleksandr Zinchenko (muscular) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (hamstring) are also "progressing well" according to Mikel Arteta. Albert Sambi Lokonga is a doubt with a foot problem.

Arteta revealed that Arsenal's World Cup quarter-finalists, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will "come back straight away into the rhythm, shape and mould of the team". William Saliba - who reached the final with France - may not be called upon this Monday.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs West Ham

Arsenal Starting 11 (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Bench: Turner, Hein, Marquinhos, Elneny, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Zinchenko, Smith Rowe, Nwaneri.

West Ham team news

Nayef Aguerd was part of the Morocco backline which not only impressed at the World Cup but also got injured. Doubts linger over Aaron Cresswell and Maxwel Cornet but David Moyes was keen to stress that their problems were minor.

Kurt Zouma's knee injury was far more serious as the French centre-back was forced to undergo surgery in late November.

Gianluca Scamacca rolled his ankle in a friendly with Fulham nine days before the trip to north London while Michail Antonio is also a doubt with a thigh issue.

West Ham predicted lineup vs Arsenal

West Ham Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Fornals, Paqueta, Benrahma; Bowen.

Bench: Randolph, Johnson, Downes, Coventry, Emerson, Cornet, Potts, Kehrer, Lanzini.

Arsenal vs West Ham score prediction

Arsenal are the only Premier League team with a 100% home record this season. West Ham have mustered just one Premier League victory on the road all season - and none since August.

In fact, David Moyes has never overseen a victory against Arsenal in north London. Across 21 trips to Highbury and the Emirates, while in charge of Preston, Everton, Manchester United, Sunderland and West Ham, Moyes has lost 17 matches, drawing only four times.

The Gunners may be without their instrumental striker, but the league leaders should have enough to extend Moyes' woeful record in Islington.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 West Ham