Arsenal vs Wolves: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Arsenal host Wolves on Thursday night in what is a huge game in the race for Champions League qualification.

The two sides come into this one separated by just two points in sixth and seventh respectively, although Wanderers do have a game in hand over their opponents. Victory for either team would move them above West Ham into fifth, so the stakes could not be higher.

The pair enter the contest in good form too. Both teams have won their last two matches in the Premier League with Arsenal dispatching of Brentford over the weekend while Wolves edged out Leicester City.

Here is everything to know ahead of the game...

How to watch Arsenal vs Wolves on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Thursday 24 February, 19:30 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Vicarage Road

TV channel/live stream? Prime Video (UK), Peacock (US)

Highlights? Prime Video Sport YouTube

Referee? Martin Atkinson

VAR? John Brooks

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta had no fresh injury updates for us in his pre-match press conference ahead of this one.

This means he has a full-strength squad to choose from, including Gabriel Martinelli who was suspended last time out.

Wolves team news

It is a similar story for Wolves manager Bruno Lage, who also has a full squad to select from on Thursday.

That includes Pedro Neto, who made a long-awaited return from injury against Leicester on Sunday afternoon. The only slight concern is full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, who picked up a knock against the Foxes.

Arsenal vs Wolves score prediction

These two sides are meeting exactly a fortnight after their last Premier League encounter, which Arsenal shaded 1-0 despite being reduced to 10 men early on.

That was one of the most satisfying results and performances of the Arteta era but can they do it again? It will be tough.

This time around we're expecting a stalemate between two of the best defensive teams in the division. So, if you're into that sort of thing, definitely stick it on over the Europa League action it is competing with on Thursday night.

Prediction: Arsenal 0-0 Wolves