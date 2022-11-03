Arsenal vs Zurich - Europa League: How to watch on TV & live stream

Arsenal play their final Europa League group game this week when Zurich make the trip to north London. The Gunners are already through to the next round but have to make sure they match what PSV Eindhoven do against Bodo/Glimt to top the final standings.

Winning the group is vitally important because it means skipping straight through to the last 16 and avoiding a preliminary knockout round clash with a Champions League dropout.

Arsenal had a perfect record in the Europa League before losing to PSV last week, a game in which they were pulled apart by Cody Gakpo, Xaxi Simons and Luuk de Jong.

Where are Arsenal vs Zurich playing?

Location: London, UK

London, UK Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Date: Thursday 3 November

Thursday 3 November Kick-off Time: 20:00 GMT / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT

20:00 GMT / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT VAR: Dennis Higler (NED)

Dennis Higler (NED) Referee: Erik Lambrechts (BEL)

What TV channel is Arsenal vs Zurich on?

Where can you watch Arsenal vs Zurich on TV in the UK?

BT Sport 2

Sky Sports Football (studio updates only)

Where can you watch Arsenal vs Zurich on TV in the United States and Canada?

Paramount+ (USA)

(USA) DAZN (Canada)

Where can you watch Arsenal vs Zurich highlights in the UK?

BT Sport 2 (Europa League Highlights)

(Europa League Highlights) BT Sport YouTube channel

Where can you watch Arsenal vs Zurich highlights in the United States and Canada?