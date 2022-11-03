Arsenal vs Zurich - Europa League: Team news, lineups & prediction

Arsenal will win their Europa League group on Thursday when they face Zurich as long as they match what PSV Eindhoven do against Bodo/Glimt in the other game.

The Gunners were comprehensively beaten by PSV last time out, which threatens their place at the top of the standings. Only the group winner will bypass the Europa League preliminary knockout round against a Champions League dropout and progress straight to the last 16.

Where are Arsenal vs Zurich playing?

Location: London, UK

London, UK Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Date: Thursday 3 November

Thursday 3 November Kick-off Time: 20:00 GMT / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT

20:00 GMT / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT VAR: Dennis Higler (NED)

Dennis Higler (NED) Referee: Erik Lambrechts (BEL)

Arsenal vs Zurich H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Arsenal: 1 Win

Zurich: 0 Wins

Draws: 0

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Arsenal: WWDLW

Zurich: DDLWW

Arsenal team news

Granit Xhaka is suspended for this one because of an accumulation of yellow cards. Bukayo Saka is also a doubt, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and Mohamed Elneny are still out.

Matt Turner is also not expected to feature, but there could be changes from the Gunners' strongest XI from Premier League games.

Arsenal Starting 11 (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Partey, Sambi Lokonga; Nelson, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Bench: Hein, White, Saliba, Cedric, Vieira, Cirjan, Marquinhos, Jesus, Smith.

Zurich team news

Zurich are without a handful of players for this one, with Blerim Dzemaili, Miguel Reichmuth, Ilan Sauter, Mirlind Kryeziu, Donis Avdijaj missing on Thursday.

Zurich predicted lineup vs Arsenal

Zurich Starting 11 (3-4-1-2): Brecher; Kamberi, Katic, Aliti; Boranijasevic, Selnaes, Conde, Guerrero; Marchesano; Tosin, Okita

Bench: Kostadinovic, De Nitti, Rohner, Vyunnuk, Hornschuh, Hodza, Omeragic, Mets, Krasniqi

Arsenal vs Zurich score prediction

Arsenal won this game in Switzerland in September and would be expected to do so here, arguably more comfortably given they are at home and still have plenty riding on this.

Even with some injuries and some rotation, there should still be enough quality in the Gunners team. A 5-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend was also the perfect way to bounce back from last week's Europa League setback against PSV Eindhoven.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Zurich