Arsenal will not offer Alexandre Lacazette new contract amid Lyon interest

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has admitted that the club will try to re-sign Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette on a free transfer in the summer, and 90min understands that the Gunners have no intention to offer the forward a new contract.

Lacazette started his career at OL and went on to make 275 appearances for the French side in all competitions, scoring 129 goals.

He moved to Arsenal in 2017 and has enjoyed some success in north London, lifting the FA Cup in 2020.

In more recent times though, the goals have dried up for Lacazette. He has scored just three times in the Premier League this season and his future has been uncertain for some time with his current deal set to expire at the end of the campaign.

90min understands that Arsenal have no intention of offering him a new contract at this time, despite the player's representatives approaching the club in the past month.

As a result, Lacazette looks set to leave the Emirates Stadium in the summer and a return to Lyon could be on the cards.

Speaking recently, Aulas admitted that Les Gones would be trying their hardest to make the homecoming happen.

"We’ll do our best to sign Alexandre Lacazette in June," he said.

The club's general manager, Vincent Ponset, added: "It's Lacazette, he interests us because he marked this club. It is a profile that interests us and we have always been in contact with him."