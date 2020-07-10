Arsenal Women Announce Signing of Swiss Defender Noelle Maritz From Wolfsburg

Arsenal Women have announced the signing of Switzerland international defender Noelle Maritz from Wolfsburg as the Gunners continue to strengthen ahead of next season.





It is the second arrival of an experienced international player in a matter of days following the capture of Australia goalkeeper Lydia Williams earlier this week.





Australia defender Steph Catley also joined Arsenal at the start of July, while fans are still eagerly waiting to see more of January signing Caitlin Foord, who managed only two appearances for the Gunners last season before the campaign had to be abandoned.





Maritz won two Bundesliga titles with Wolfsburg, as well as the Women’s Champions League. She has played over 70 times for Switzerland at senior international level and was part of her country’s squad at the 2015 World Cup in Canada and Euro 2017.





She is the third Swiss player in the current Arsenal squad after Lia Watl, who also traded Germany for north London two years ago, and new teenage signing Malin Gut.





“I’m really excited and so happy that I can play for such a huge club,” American-born Maritz told the Gunners’ official website. “I honestly can’t wait to just get started now and meet all of my new teammates. This is a whole new challenge for me and I feel like it’s a great step in my career and development.”





Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro revealed the club has been tracking Maritz for a long time.





“She’s been on our radar for the last six months because she’s very proactive going forward, but again, she’s another player that’s played in Champions League finals and big games. She really suits the kind of player that we want at this club,” Montemurro said.





Noelle Maritz was a Champions League winner with Wolfsburg

Arsenal will enter the 2020/21 Women’s Super League season looking to wrestle the title back from Chelsea, who were awarded it on points per game when 2019/20 was abandoned.





Chelsea have already strengthened themselves this summer, as have Manchester City, who announced the signing of Everton breakout star Chloe Kelly last week and are expected to bring in England full-backs Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood from Lyon at the end of August.





Even Manchester United have made positive moves in the transfer market by announcing the signing of England midfielder Lucy Staniforth following her recent exit from Birmingham.





