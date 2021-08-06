Arsenal Women to play two 2021/22 WSL games at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal Women will play two of their 2021/22 WSL fixtures at the Emirates Stadium, including this season's curtain raiser against Chelsea.

Jonas Eidevall's side would usually play their home games at Meadow Park - a stadium with a capacity of just 4,500.

However, the club have now taken to their official website to confirm their women's team will play two of their league fixtures at the Emirates Stadium, with two tasty London derbies chosen to be played at the famous ground.

"We're delighted to announce that two of our Barclays FA Women’s Super League matches this season will be hosted at Emirates Stadium," the statement read.

"The games to be staged at Emirates Stadium will notably include our opening WSL match of the season against Chelsea on Sunday 5 September. In addition to the curtain raiser, we are also making plans for our north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur to take place at Emirates Stadium in March."

Tickets for the opening-day clash with Chelsea will go on sale on Wednesday 11 August, though the club were quick to stress that the dates of the games are subject to change depending on broadcasting commitments.

Gunners' chief executive Vinai Venkatesham expressed his delight at the news before encouraging fans to attend both outings in a show of support for the side.

“We’re delighted to announce that we will play at least two competitive women’s fixtures at Emirates Stadium this coming season," he said.

The Emirates Stadium will host two of Arsenal's Women's games next season | Oli Scarff/Getty Images

“These games provides us with an exciting opportunity to showcase our world-class talent to more people than ever before; both through the matches at Emirates Stadium and also as a result of the new WSL broadcast deal, which will give high-quality access to live matches to huge audiences around the world.

“Arsenal Women is one of the most successful teams in the history of the women’s game and everyone at the club is really looking forward to the coming season, with the aim of making this another successful campaign.

“We’re proud to be hosting WSL matches at Emirates Stadium and hope to see many of our fans join us for what are sure to be two exciting games.”