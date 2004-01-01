Arsenal Women vs Man City Women: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Arsenal and Manchester City face off in the WSL on Sunday in an early test of each other’s mettle.

The WSL is back after the September international break and both clubs will be looking for a statement result at this early stage of the campaign.

Arsenal have enjoyed a perfect start so far and will go into this one as favourites, both on form and as a result of City’s crippling injury list.

This is everything you need to know about the game…

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City on TV/live stream

What time is kick off? Sunday 26 September, 18:45 (BST)

Where is it being played? Meadow Park

TV channel? Sky Sports Football (UK), FA Player (US)

Highlights? The Women's Football Show (BBC One & iPlayer - UK)

Referee? Elizabeth Simms

Arsenal team news

Nikita Parris is pushing for a first league start for Arsenal | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Summer signing Nikita Parris is pushing for a start after so far only appearing off the bench in the WSL this season. Jonas Eidevall will also have to decide whether he wants to push Katie McCabe back to left-back after a more advanced role last time out.

Caitlin Foord is yet to feature this season, while Jordan Nobbs will be out until October.

Man City team news

Alex Greenwood is the latest injury blow for Man City | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Alex Greenwood picked up a knock on international duty, joining an already lengthy City injury list that also includes fellow defenders Steph Houghton, Lucy Bronze, Esme Morgan. That could provide opportunities for Ruby Mace and Filippa Angeldal to fill in, albeit in unnatural positions.

Gareth Taylor will be praying that some with lighter injuries will have recovered in time.

Arsenal vs Man City predicted lineups

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Maritz, Williamson, Beattie, McCabe; Walti, Little, Maanum; Parris, Miedema, Mead

Man City: Benameur; Mace, Angeldal, Kennedy, Stokes; Coombs, Losada, Stanway; Beckie, White, Hemp

Arsenal vs Man City head to head record

Each of the last three WSL meetings between these two clubs have ended in 2-1 Manchester City wins. It was October 2019 the last time that Arsenal took the points in a league fixture against City, although the Gunners were also victorious in a Continental Cup tie in January 2020.

Of three games in all competitions during the 2018/19 season, each side enjoyed one win in the league, while City edged a Continental Cup final on penalties after a 0-0 score-line.

Arsenal vs Man City score prediction

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall celebrates against Chelsea | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal and Manchester City have experienced contrasting fortunes so far this season.

The Gunners started the campaign in brilliant fashion by beating Chelsea, have taken maximum points in league matches and have reached the Champions League group stage.

City, on the other hand, had barely any preparation during pre-season, have already been knockout out of Europe, surprisingly lost to Tottenham last time out and are missing numerous starters through injury.

With City’s defence particularly badly affected by the injury crisis, it could give Arsenal the chance to run riot with Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead and Nikita Parris in attack.

Prediction: Arsenal 4-1 Man City

