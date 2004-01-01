Arsenal worried by Man City interest in Bukayo Saka

Arsenal are pushing Bukayo Saka to sign a new contract as they are increasingly worried by Manchester City’s pursuit of the England star, 90min understands.

The 21-year-old’s current deal is due to expire in 2024 and Arsenal have been locked in talks with Saka and his representatives for most of this year.

90min revealed in September that talks were ongoing with Saka, along with Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba, but as yet no deal has been agreed.

Saka has played a prominent role in Arsenal's resurgence under Mikel Arteta this season, but they realise he needs to be tied down to a long-term contract.

Now sources close to the situation have told 90min that City are pushing hard to convince Saka that his future will be better served in Manchester.

City look set be in the market for another attacking midfield option, given Bernardo Silva’s desire to join Barcelona next summer. In theory, it could give Phil Foden that chance to play centrally, a position both he and Pep Guardiola have said will be his future role.